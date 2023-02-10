Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message to Prescott.

“Congrats! @dak well deserved!!,” the Super Bowl 57-bound Kansas Chiefs star quarterback said in the caption of a retweeted video of Dak Prescott receiving the award in the event held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix.

Dak Prescott received a much-deserved standing ovation from the crowd while making a speech on stage. Prescott has been doing work in helping cancer research and suicide prevention through his charity foundation.

Life is full of challenges and Dak Prescott knows that he has the platform to help address major issues outside of the football field.

“I want to acknowledge the person who has had the biggest influence on my life, my mother, Peggy,” Dak Prescott said while accepting the award. “My mother was, and still is, my moral compass. And through my own charitable contributions, I seek to share her strength and courage with the world.”

As stated on the NFL’s website, “The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.”