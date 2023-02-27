The Dallas Cowboys organization has always exuded a high level of confidence. The problem is that there is often a sizable gap between expectations and on-field results. That has not discouraged executive vice president Stephen Jones from giving quarterback Dak Prescott a rousing public endorsement ahead of the NFL Draft Combine.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak,” Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones, told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn’t won some key playoff games, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he’s won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”

Prescott’s postseason pitfalls is quite the massive “other than” to slip into a vote of confidence. One has to wonder what kind of time Jones would have had at Ford’s Theatre in 1865 with that type of optimistic outlook. Would he view the iceberg facing the Titanic a minor hiccup on an otherwise smooth voyage?

Of course, it is unfair to compare the Cowboys recent history or Prescott’s career to catastrophic events in world history. The franchise has won three NFC East divisional titles since drafting the QB out of Mississippi State in 2016. Prescott has kept Jerry’s World near the center of the NFL universe. Many struggling teams would love to have the sustained success Dallas has enjoyed.

Though, there comes a point when fans demand progress. The Cowboys have been unable to trudge past the divisional round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, Prescott has not been at his best in those big moments, either. He completed 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and two costly interceptions in this year’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That was the cherry on top of a turnover-riddled, injury-shortened season for the quarterback. He threw an impressive 23 touchdown passes, but also a disconcerting 15 interceptions in 12 games of the regular season.

Jones’ complimentary words could indicate the organization’s intention to lock up Prescott with a contract extension. The plan must now be to put as many championship-caliber pieces around the two-time Pro Bowler.

The NFL Draft Combine is a good place to start.