If there is an opportunity for Philadelphia Eagles fans to boo Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a good amount of money can be wagered on that happening.

After all, would you expect anything less from a fanbase that famously known for booing Santa Claus?

If there was any situation where Eagles fans might put their feelings aside, it would be when Dak Prescott is receiving the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award before Super Bowl 57. According to a tweet from Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports, time and place does not matter for the rowdy fan base one bit.

True to form, Eagles fans in the house heartily boo Cowboys QB Dak Prescott when he’s presented as Walter Payton Man of the Year pic.twitter.com/SiXBDGCSDG — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 12, 2023

It’s no secret the Eagles and Cowboys are heated rivals, and it’s probably fair to say if Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts was receiving an award with Dallas fans in the house, he would get some harsh treatment also.

Even with that, one can hope a fan base can cheer to when a player, even one from a rival team, gets an award as prestigious as the Man of the Year. It’s not like Eagles fans have much to be upset about these days. Their team has an opportunity to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl in six seasons.

But we are talking about Philly fans, and we all know they won’t hesitate to boo anyone on their team, let alone someone else’s. In other words, hearing the reaction to Prescott in any capacity probably shouldn’t be a surprise given the reputation they carry, fair or foul.

At least Prescott got a laugh out of the ordeal. So if he can chuckle about it, surely we can, right?