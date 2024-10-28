The Dallas Cowboys fell to 3-4 on Sunday night as their comeback fell short against the San Francisco 49ers in a 30-24 loss. On Monday, they got some more bad news. Defensive end Sam Williams has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The suspension went into effect before the Cowboys played the 49ers, so he has technically already served one game of the suspension. Williams will also be ineligible for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and the Week 10 divisional clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He would not have been playing in those games anyway, as Williams is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL before the season started. He is eligible for reinstatement the day after Dallas plays the Eagles, on Nov. 11.

Williams was a second round pick in 2022 and has been impactful as a rotational pass rusher in his two seasons with the team before injury ended his third year prematurely. He finished fifth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race in 2022 and has 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 32 career games.

The Cowboys are gasping for air right now after falling below .500, and they are losing ground in a very competitive NFC as the season nears its midway point. Mike McCarthy and company are far behind the 6-2 Washington Commanders and the 5-2 Philadelphia Eagles in their division, and there are a ton of NFC teams who have at least four wins and are ahead of Dallas in the wild card picture.

What is even more concerning for the Cowboys is the eye test against those teams above them in the standings. They were down by three scores against the 49ers before a late comeback led by Dak Prescott fell short, and they were recently throttled by the Detroit Lions 47-9 on their home field. When they have played against the class of the NFC, they have looked like they don't belong.

The Cowboys could certainly use Williams at the moment, as they are very thin on the edge due to injury. On top of Williams' knee injury, they are currently missing starters Micah Parsons (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot).