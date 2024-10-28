Dak Prescott calling himself ‘a bonehead' for his interception issues after Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers didn't stop ESPN's First Take host Stephen A. Smith from his criticisms of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. On Monday's show, Smith expressed how he's not good when it matters.



“If you are the star quarterback, we’ve seen stars before restructure deals and why haven't you?” Smith said. “Dak Prescott is an expert at getting his money, he ain’t an expert at winning when it really counts.”



Smith is referencing Prescott's four-year, $240 million contract extension he signed before Week 1. $231 million of that contract is guaranteed, leaving the Cowboys with minimal room to sign any key free agents. Not to mention that Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension. With more than $100 million guaranteed, both players make up a bulk of Dallas's salary cap.



The money is a problem for the Cowboys but other quarterbacks don't have the same issue. When Patrick Mahomes signed his 10-year, $500 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, he's taken multiple pay cuts so they can sign and extend players. The same thing goes with Tom Brady. When he was with the New England Patriots, he took numerous pay cuts so players can get their money. Even when Brady was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his move allowed edge rusher Shaquille Barrett to obtain a lucrative contract.

Stephen A. Smith doesn't see Dak Prescott helping the Cowboys.

Smith isn't only talking from a monetary standpoint. He's talking from a production and winning perspective. Dallas is 3-4 and hasn't looked like themselves in the slightest. Prescott leads the NFL with eight interceptions, while only throwing for 10 touchdowns. He's nearly matched his interception total from 2023 (nine interceptions), and it's almost halfway through the season.



Prescott has had an up and down season this year. In two games, he threw for over 300 yards. One of those was in a loss where they attempted a comeback against the Baltimore Ravens, only to lose 28-25. The other was a 20-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Much of the salary commitment to Prescott has prevented the Cowboys from signing marquee free agents. Players like Derrick Henry wanted to go to Dallas but was ultimately refused by owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Even if there was a $10 million reduction to his salary, that could open a major avenue for players to sign.

However, the Cowboys will have to ride the ship for the rest of the season. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles aren't making matters easier for Dallas. Unless if Prescott plays like his 2023 self, it could be a rough back half of the season for the organization.