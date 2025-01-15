On the heels of speculation that Deion Sanders could be in the running for the Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching job, his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, made a high-profile appearance at Tuesday night’s Mavericks-Nuggets game in Dallas. While his courtside presence may have been coincidental, it fueled the swirling rumors about his father potentially replacing Mike McCarthy.

When asked about the possibility of his father taking the helm in Dallas, Shedeur offered a coy yet lighthearted response. “I think it would be cool. What do you think?” he said, before slipping into the VIP lounge at American Airlines Center.

Shedeur’s appearance came just a day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly spoke with Deion Sanders about the coaching vacancy. While no formal interview has been scheduled, the conversation has sparked excitement and intrigue among fans and analysts alike.

Deion Sanders, who led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 season in 2024, downplayed the NFL buzz but acknowledged the dialogue with Jones. “To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “But I love Boulder and everything about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”

Deion Sanders rumored to be the next Head Coach for the Cowboys

Despite his connection to the Cowboys as a former player and Super Bowl champion, Sanders has repeatedly expressed contentment with his role at Colorado. “I'm happy where I am, man,” he said in November. “I've got a kickstand down. That means I'm resting. I love it here.”

Still, the timing of these developments is curious. Colorado has reportedly presented Sanders with a lucrative extension following a season in which he coached Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. NFL Network’s Jane Slater speculated that Sanders’ discussions with Jones could provide leverage in contract negotiations, though no indications suggest that Sanders is actively pursuing the Cowboys role.

The Cowboys are in the early stages of their coaching search after parting ways with McCarthy on Monday. McCarthy, who went 49-35 over five seasons, including a disappointing 7-10 record in 2024, is expected to interview with other teams, including the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

For now, the idea of “Prime Time” returning to Dallas as a head coach remains speculative, but the possibility has already captivated fans. As Shedeur Sanders raised his forearm to flash his watch to the Mavericks crowd on Tuesday, it was a reminder of the flair and unpredictability that has always accompanied the Sanders name.

Whether Deion Sanders ultimately takes the Cowboys job or remains in Colorado, one thing is certain: the buzz surrounding him and his family isn’t going away anytime soon.