The Dallas Cowboys are speculation central for much of the year, but the buzz surrounding the franchise is ramping up to another level following the report that owner Jerry Jones reached out to Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders about the vacant head coach position. The chatter is only getting louder following Shedeur Sanders' appearance at Tuesday's Dallas Mavericks game.

The Buffs star quarterback and Deion's youngest son was in the American Airlines Center for the Mavs' 118-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints. Considering the outcome, Sanders' attendance arguably sparked more excitement in the city than the shorthanded NBA squad did. Naturally, people will connect his presence to the Cowboys-Prime Time rumors. There might be a simpler explanation, however.

Sanders grew up in the Dallas area and has family there, so it is obviously possible that he would have gone to the game regardless of the ongoing rumors involving his father. But sports fans do not like to waste an opportunity to theorize. Besides, if there is a world in which Deion Sanders can leave Boulder for Jerry World, people will imagine one in which Shedeur Sanders lands on the Cowboys as well.

Expand Tweet

Can Cowboys feasibly bring in Deion and Shedeur Sanders?

Deion has claimed in the past that he would jump to the NFL if he had the chance to coach his sons. Dallas owns the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed QB Dak Prescott to a monster contract extension in September, making it extremely unlikely that the team would pursue Shedeur. Jones would have to first decide to move on from No. 4 and then strike a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns. This is real life, not Madden.

Nevertheless, Deion Sanders appears to still be in the mix for the head coaching job. The all-time great cornerback played five seasons for the Cowboys and won a Super Bowl with them in 1995-96, which means a longstanding relationship exists between the two sides. Once can understand the appeal for Jerry Jones. He likes to make a big splash, and few individuals can produce a bigger cannonball than the lively Colorado HC.

No matter how people feel about the rumors, there is admittedly something poetic about the Cowboys potentially hiring one of the men most synonymous with their last reign atop the NFL world. Leaving the Buffaloes is not an easy thing to do, however.

Colorado enjoyed a magical turnaround in 2024. Deion Sanders might want to build on what he, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the rest of the program achieved. Dallas is also in a fragile state, with issues to address throughout the roster. The timing might not be right for a reunion.

For now, it is probably in the best interest of the Cowboys fan base to not get ahead of itself. The Sanders family is bound to make more headlines before this saga concludes, and excessive conjecture will just drive everyone mad.