The Dallas Cowboys picked up their third win of the season on Sunday with a dominant home display against the New England Patriots. Although Dak Prescott and the offense were more than solid, Dallas' defense was the start of the show, returning two Patriots turnovers to the end zone for touchdowns.

After the game, sports media personality and noted Cowboys fanatic Skip Bayless of FS1 took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address people on the internet who may have been doubting Dallas after Week Two's debacle against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Where are all you Cowboy haters now?” wondered Bayless. “Where's all the laughter? Where's all the ridicule? Where's all the ‘they can't stop the run?' Baloney! Bayloney we can't!”

I can’t hear you, Cowboy Haters.pic.twitter.com/nVr51dqLXr — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 2, 2023

The Cowboys' defense did indeed look like a completely different unit from the one that took the field in Arizona. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and the New England offense could establish no apparent rhythm on Sunday, with Jones ultimately being benched in favor of backup Bailey Zappe.

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott was very efficient, completing 28/34 pass attempts for 261 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. Jake Ferguson led the Cowboys with seven receptions for 77 yards.

The Cowboys will next have a chance to give Skip Bayless ammunition to fire back at internet trolls in Week Five when they travel to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, who knocked Dallas out of the playoffs in 2022-23.

That game is slated to kick off at 8:20 PM ET on October 8 from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.