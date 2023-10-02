Mac Jones felt an immediate sense of disappointment following the New England Patriots' blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback completed 12 of 21 passes for 150 yards, but he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that led to a scoop-and-score in the 38-3 blowout, making it the largest loss of Bill Belichick's career as a head coach.

Jones was benched in Sunday's game, getting replaced by Bailey Zappe in the third quarter. But he didn't offer up if he would be still on the bench moving forward, leaving people to guess who the Patriots will be starting at quarterback in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.

COWBOYS PICK SIX: Daron Bland intercepts the pass from Mac Jones and Dallas extends their lead!

However, Jones did offer up how he felt after the game when he was asked if Sunday was a low point for him.

“It depends on how you look at it,” Jones replied. “I'm very competitive. I put a lot into it.”

Jones shifted to a more apologetic tone after that.

“I feel really bad,” Jones added. “I let my team down. I let the coaches down, the whole organization and the fans. Everybody. The fans, we've got a great fanbase. I've got to put a better product out there to beat good teams. So, I'm going to take the positive route as best as I can. Hopefully, it brings the best out of me.”

"I let my team down, let the coaches down, the whole organization, the fans" Mac Jones on today's loss in Dallas

Mac Jones is certainly looking forward to turning the page, even if it's still unclear if he'll be starting for the Patriots. It marks the second time he's been benched over the last two seasons following a once-promising rookie campaign. Last year, Jones returned to his role as the team's starter after he was benched in Week 7 and remained in that position for the remainder of the year. But he had his struggles, finishing the season with 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Jones had gotten off to a relatively decent start, ranking in the top 10 in the league in passing touchdowns and yards entering Week 4. Following Sunday's game, Jones has 898 passing yards, five touchdown passes and four interceptions as the Patriots drop to 1-3.

When Jones was asked how to move past his performance on Sunday, he emphasized the need to turn the page.

“I think to just focus on the basic fundamentals of football,” Jones said. “It wasn't really a great day. I'm not going to let it carry over into the next week. It's going to be done after I watch the film. So, I'm definitely disappointed. But, at the end of the day, I'm going to keep grinding and hopefully the guys will come with me. It's hard for me to come up here and say that. I'm very disappointed in myself. I've got to bounce back.”

Jones and the Patriots will host the Saints next week. New Orleans fell to 2-2 on the season following its loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.