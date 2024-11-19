Hurry, hurry, step right up! The sideshow that is the Dallas Cowboys is about to begin! Jerry Jones begins with excuses for Mike McCarthy! Next, the Cowboys pull off a feat not accomplished in decades! And now, the main attraction! A grown man, Skip Bayless, unleashing a 44-minute meltdown on the Cowboys!

Get your tickets early, but remember there’s plenty of seating available at Jerry’s World.

It’s hard to imagine. Bayless seems to think he’s a critical component for the Cowboys franchise. Like they wait on his analysis to see where they stand. But the really strange thing is his word usage. Let’s investigate.

Cowboys, Jerry Jones hurt Skip Bayless' feelings

Look at the way Bayless starts his diatribe, according to The Skip Bayless Show. And consider what these words mean. Are these the words a functioning mind uses when it comes to a football game? You make the call.

“I am soul crushed,” Bayless said.

And then Bayless said, “I am devastated.”

Followed by “I have been annihilated down to my soul, watching what used to be my Dallas Cowboys attempt to play football, especially at home.”

Soul crushed. Devastated. Annihilated down to his soul. Are these the words a rational person uses when his favorite football team is 3-7 and can’t win a home game?

And consider this, too. The Cowboys were already bad at home before Monday’s 34-10 beatdown at the hands of the Texans. It’s not like the game was a revelation.

After using that language, Bayless ranted about his childhood. He pined away about seeing his first Cowboys game and what it meant to him. But what does that mean to anybody else? What does it have to do with the 2024 season?

Bayless boasts about his presence during Cowboys' glory days

Bayless got even more out of touch with reality.

“I was there for the Super Bowls,” Bayless said. “And I know what it felt like and tasted like. And what it meant to savor the Dallas Cowboys doing what they were made to do — which is dominate the world.”

So, the Dallas Cowboys were made to dominate the world? Really? Why is any other team even trying? Perhaps Bayless thinks other franchises came to be as fodder for the Cowboys? Keep in mind the Cowboys joined the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1960. So whoever Bayless thinks made the Cowboys to dominate the world, it took them 40 years to realize it. (The NFL started in 1920).

And then Bayless started using the word “we.” If you check pro football reference, you will not find a Skip Bayless who played or coached for the Dallas Cowboys.

But Bayless will let you know he was there. Some editor gave him a press pass, and he watched from media row. What would the Cowboys have done without him watching from the sky boxes? Could they have been successful without Skip Bayless?

“I was there for Super Bowl 10, first Super Bowl I covered, against the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Bayless crowed. “I was definitely there for Super Bowl 13. Again, we lost both times to the Steelers, but they were the team of the 70s. But we were right there with them. We hung in with them. Because we were the Dallas freaking Cowboys.”

We. Keep in mind Bayless worked for The Dallas Morning News. And as a practicing journalist, he should have been unbiased toward any team. We.

“For me to have to sit and watch yet another home game,” Bayless said. “That’s six in a row I’ve had to watch in which the Dallas Cowboys have trailed by 20 or more points at home. Jerry World, which is now Scary World. On the national stage. That’s six straight games and the record was five.”

Skip Bayless attacks Jerry Jones

Then Bayless got political.

“It’s all about Jerry Jones,” Bayless said. “Because time has passed him completely by. He has gone Joe Biden. It is Jerry Biden. Somebody needs to relieve him of his duties. And just let him sit back and watch from afar. But nobody in his family is going to do that.”

Then Bayless said his internal sense of being good enough and worthy of love and belonging others comes through a football team.

“My self worth is invested in the Dallas Cowboys,” Bayless said.

How sad.

These comments came in the first seven minutes of his diatribe. If you have 44 minutes to waste and watch the rest, have at it.