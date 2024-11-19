The Dallas Cowboys did not expect that they would be a bad team in 2024. Dallas is 3-7 heading into Week 12 after suffering an embarrassing loss to Houston on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are hopelessly out of playoff contention in the NFC and fans are stuck looking for answers.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy feels like a lame duck head coach. McCarthy is on the final deal of his contract and nothing seems to point towards him staying in Dallas. However, Jerry Jones thinks that the team still believes in McCarthy despite the situation.

“That losing the team stuff, that's so overblown,” Jones said via ESPN's Todd Archer. “These guys are so, first of all, they're natural competitors. Secondly, they're so proud of the fact that they are professional and disappointed in maybe the way they executed the play, but that's not anything that's brother or first cousin to give up. … Everybody's certainly disappointed, but that's a big difference in not knowing that you got to put the foot in front of the other to go.”

Cowboys players may still be putting in a solid effort, but it isn't because of Mike McCarthy. They are most likely playing for their own pride and riding out the rest of an ugly regular season.

Next up for the Cowboys is a Week 12 matchup against the Commanders.

Ryan Clark blasts Jerry Jones about intentionally ‘wrecking' the Cowboys

Former NFL player Ryan Clark dropped a scathing review of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Monday.

Clark critiqued the decisions that Dallas made during the past offseason.

“I believe the offseason was baffling for us all,” Clark said on ESPN's Monday Night Football Countdown. “It was a conversation we continue to have. Obviously, the outside perception is, ‘Why are you talking about the Dallas Cowboys all day?'” Number one, because the Dallas Cowboys talk about the Dallas Cowboys all day, so you actually give us something to talk about. And one of those things said by Jerry Jones was that they were going to be ‘all in.’”

“And now all we’ve gotten this season as this team has continued to regress … all we’ve gotten is excuses,” Clark continued. “We haven’t found any solutions. We haven’t found any answers.”

Clark also shared an interesting example from his NFL career to explain how he believes Jones is intentionally wrecking the Cowboys.

“I had a homeboy one time in training camp and he was going to miss curfew,” Clark added. “And on the way back, he just wrecked his car on purpose. Because he said, ‘If I wreck my car on purpose, at least I’ve got an excuse why I’m not here.’

“Right now, Jerry Jones has been wrecking this car on purpose this entire season.”

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys approach the 2025 offseason. Perhaps Jerry Jones will respond to his critics and make some big moves to try and improve the team.