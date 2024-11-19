Despite entering the game as underdogs, the Dallas Cowboys' Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans was a significant letdown for the organization. For the first time since 1989, they lost their first five home games of the season as they dropped to 3-7 overall, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

Archer also reported that Dallas has been out-scored by 118 total points in those five games, which is the third-worst mark of the Super Bowl era. Before dropping Week 11 against the Texans, the Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints in Dallas.

The Cowboys' loss to Houston was their sixth straight overall, going back to when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the opening round of the 2024 playoffs. They have not won in AT&T Stadium since beating the Lions 20-19 in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

The obvious caveat is that the Cowboys are currently without quarterback Dak Prescott, though they are still just 3-5 on the year with their franchise quarterback in the lineup. Longtime backup Cooper Rush — who was 5-1 in his six career starts entering the season — picked up his second straight loss in Week 11 to fall to 0-2 since Prescott's hamstring injury. In Rush's two starts in 2024, Dallas has scored just 16 total points.

Cowboys enter desperation mode with fifth straight loss

Not only was the loss to the Texans the Cowboys' fifth loss at home on the year but it was also their fifth consecutive defeat overall. Since beginning the year at 3-2, Dallas has not won a game since topping the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Without a clear sense of direction, the Cowboys sit in third place in the NFC East, only above the dysfunctional New York Giants. They have played just two divisional games thus far, going 1-1, but enter Week 12 with a matchup against the Washington Commanders looming.

The Commanders are coming off a 26-18 loss to the Eagles, which was their second straight defeat. Washington is still 7-4 on the year but has looked flat of late, albeit against two solid defensive teams in the Eagles and Steelers. With the game being in Landover, Dallas will hit the road for the first time since Week 9.

If their losing streak is extended to six, it would become the longest of head coach Mike McCarthy's career. Jerry Jones has already confirmed that he would not fire McCarthy before the end of the season but with the way the season is currently headed, the 61-year-old could find himself searching for a new job in the summer.