Stephen A. Smith is back at it.

Death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith having the time of his life whenever the Dallas Cowboys lose. Those are the only inevitable certainties known to humankind. And on Monday, the death of Dallas' Super Bowl hopes at the hands of the Green Bay Packers triggered yet another all-time mocking from sports personality and notorious Dallas hater.

Life is at its best for Smith when the Cowboys suffer a brutal loss, especially if it happens in the playoffs.

But even Smith's former partner at First Take and Dallas fan, Skip Bayless, is also among those ganging up on the Cowboys. Here is Bayless dunking Cowboys clothing into the garbage bin.

I am DONE with these gutless, heartless, playoff frauds.pic.twitter.com/IKYYHb2HZD — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

Cowboys absolutely rocked by the Packers

Bayless and the countless disappointed Cowboys fans can't be faulted for feeling that way after seeing the quality of play their team showed up with on the field versus the Packers. Dak Prescott went 41/60 for 403 passing yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions (including a pick-six) and got sacked four times for a loss of 16 yards in a 48-32 loss. All three of his touchdowns were also scored when the Packers were already blowing out Dallas.

The Cowboys' defense was also a big letdown for the team, as Packers quarterback Jordan Love, in just his first playoff start, managed to have an incredible performance under center, tossing three touchdowns with zero interceptions and zero sacks absorbed.

It's going to be an interesting offseason for Prescott and the Cowboys, who will have to endure yet another series of mocking by Smith.