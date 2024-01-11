We're in the house that Jerry Built to show our NFL odds series and make a Packers-Cowboys prediction for Wild Card Weekend.

The Green Bay Packers will head to Arlington, Texas, to face the Dallas Cowboys for a wild showdown on Wildcard Weekend. We're in the house that Jerry Built to show our NFL odds series and make a Packers-Cowboys prediction for Wild Card Weekend.

The Packers were supposed to be a rebuilding team. Initially, they started their season with a dominant victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field before splitting their next two games. The Packers then endured a major losing streak and were 3-6 at one point, with their season looking dead in the water. Then, they won three games in a row, which included wins over the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, before laying an egg against the New York Giants at the Meadowlands. Things were bleak, and they were 6-8 at one point before winning three in a row to end the season and make the playoffs.

The Cowboys started the season 3-2, which included losses to the lowly Arizona Cardinals and the elite San Francisco 49ers. Next, a 6-1 stretch put them in position to overtake the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys rolled the Eagles 33-13 at home before enduring a two-game losing streak. Eventually, they defeated the Lions and the Washington Commanders to end the season with a division title.

The Packers lead the head-to-head series 21-17. Additionally, the teams have split the eight playoff games they have played. But the Packers have gone 8-1 in the last nine games between the teams. Moreover, the Packers have won the past two playoff games. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-31 in AT&T Field in 2016 and 26-21 in 2014 (the infamous Dez Bryant game).

Here are the Packers-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Wild Card Odds: Packers-Cowboys Odds

Green Bay Packers: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +300

Dallas Cowboys: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 50.5 (-114)

Under: 50.4 (-106)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Packers are exceptional this season, if not inconsistent. Yet, they are more than capable of hanging with the Cowboys and have shown an ability to do that all season, going 4-5 on the road.

Love had a great season, tossing 4,158 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 96.1 passer rating. Now, he will get the ultimate test in his first career playoff game. Aaron Jones will need to show up more than he did during the season. Ultimately, he rushed 142 times for 656 yards and just two touchdowns. But the Packers also need their receivers to catch the ball. Significantly, Jaylen Reed finished with 64 receptions for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. Romeo Doubs had 59 catches for 674 yards and eight scores. Likewise, Christian Watson had 28 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns. Watson is still questionable for this weekend as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

The defense might need to do more, and it all starts with forcing the Cowboys to go in one direction. Significantly, Rsshan Gary has tallied nine sacks and 23 solo tackles. Preston Smith has added eight sacks and 28 solo tackles. Likewise, Kenny Clark finished with 7.5 sacks and 22 solo tackles. The defense will need to get to Dak Prescott to prevent him from having time to throw to his favorite weapon.

The Packers will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and chew up the clock. Then, the defense needs to win the battle of the line of scrimmage.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys are 8-0 at home this season. Therefore, there will be so much pressure on them to stay perfect as they play an offense that is more than capable of putting up points.

Prescott has passed for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. However, he will need to get other weapons involved and have some time. Tony Pollard rushed 252 times for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns while catching 55 receptions for 311 yards. Ultimately, the Cowboys need to get him involved if the defense locks up their receivers. Ceedee Lamb is their best player, with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jake Ferguson has 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns. Brandin Cooks has 54 catches for 657 yards and eight touchdowns.

The defense needs to find ways to get to Love. First, there is Micah Parsons, who has 36 solo tackles and 14 sacks. Dorance Armstrong has 20 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks. Likewise, Daron Bland has 53 solo tackles and nine interceptions. Stephen Gilmore also has 54 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if they can run the ball and sustain their drives. Then, they need to make Love uncomfortable.

Final Packers-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

The Cowboys should destroy the Packers. Yet, it is hard to see them actually doing it, as their record is not good in this regard. Expect them to struggle to put the Packers away, especially if they choose to pass the ball on every play.

Final Packers-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Green Bay Packers: +7.5 (-115)