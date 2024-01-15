Nothing is stopping Stephen A. Smith from trolling the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys fans are strongly advised not to check out Stephen A. Smith for now. With Dallas suffering a brutal 48-32 home loss at the hands of Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, the ESPN personality has all the material he needs to further his resume as a great Cowboys troll.

On Monday morning, Smith hilariously and mercilessly mocked America's Team. He did not stop there, as Smith also played an old mashup by DJ Steve Porter called “Stephen A. Mashup: ‘Cowboys Are An Accident Waiting To Happen.”

Stephen A. Smith celebrated the Cowboys' playoff loss with a new song comprised of his previous takes about "America's Team." pic.twitter.com/jIMnQGP9vX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

The Cowboys only have themselves to blame for their debacle in the wild-card round. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott had another letdown playoff appearance in the loss to Green Bay. He had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Packers game, but he also threw two interceptions and got taken to the ground four times. All three of his touchdown passes came when the Packers were already sitting on a comfortable lead.

It was a painful end to the Cowboys' season that saw them waste a 12-5 regular-season record and an NFC East division title in a colossal meltdown in Arlington versus a team led by a quarterback who had no prior experience starting in the playoffs. Dallas' defense could not solve Jordan Love, who finished with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks thrown on 16/21 completions.

It is back to square one for the Cowboys, who will have to endure Stephen A. Smith's Schadenfreude Tour for perhaps at least the next several days.