Mike McCarthy speaks up.

Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington as the clear favorites to win the NFC Wild Card showdown. They left the field with perhaps plenty of questions about their future.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, just like most other Cowboys fans, was frustrated at the way his team played, saying during the postgame press conference that he never thought before the game that Dallas would absorb such a loss.

“I don’t think anyone saw this coming. We didn’t get it done in any of the phases,” McCarthy told reporters after the Cowboys' 48-32 beatdown at the hands of the Packers (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

The Cowboys had the home-field advantage against a relatively inexperienced Packers squad, which was led on the field by Jordan Love, who had zero experience as a starter prior to the contest. The win was there for Dallas to take in front of its home crowd, but the Packers flipped the script and turned the table of the Cowboys, who simply could not establish a rhythm on offense and failed to slow down Green Bay's attack. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys only started to score more when the game was virtually out of hand.

Prescott passed for 403 yards and three touchdowns, but all three of those scores happened when the Packers had already opened the floodgates.

With yet another frustrating early exit from the playoffs, the Cowboys know they have issues to deal with in the offseason. Will that result in the firing of McCarthy? It's probably still too early to tell, but in any case, interesting times are ahead for the NFC East division franchise.