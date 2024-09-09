Team Executive Vice President Stephen Jones hinted at the possibility before Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a record-breaking contract. Now, Jones is talking about Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Jones signaled contract talks between Prescott and the Cowboys were progressing in the right direction days before the weekend's announcement. But where does Parsons stand on a potential contract extension?

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones says the defensive end is not even close, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“Right now, it’s certainly not anything that’s on the table,” Jones said. “Micah made a conscientious decision that he thinks he can put together an even better year. I think he got off to a great start yesterday against the Browns. I think his play speaks louder than words.”

Excited to see what kind of player Parsons can be under the Cowboys' new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, Jones believes Parsons is on pace for his best season yet.

“I think he expects to have a great year under (Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer). And then probably feel comfortable to talk about it then. Each individual is different,” Jones added. “Opportunities come, and when they are, and the player feels good about something. Then, we’ll certainly will move to do something. At the same time, sometimes players just aren’t ready yet. They don’t feel like their situation is in the right situation to start the process.”

Parsons finished with four tackles and one sack in the Cowboys' 33-17 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler is in his fourth NFL season.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones endorses Micah Parsons

Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones discussed Micah Parsons, whom the Cowboys selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A Smith,

Jones told Smith Parsons was his pick in 2021 and is a very special talent for the Cowboys, per The Stephen A Smith Show.

“Micah Parsons is probably the best athlete that I’ve ever been around,” Jones said. “That’s as a player and as well as being involved with the Dallas Cowboys. He’s so unique, he’s multifaceted… He is very special and he’s one of my picks. Steve (Stephen Jones), Will McClay, they’ve picked some guys. Micah is the guy I picked. I’m joking when I say that because that’s how proud of him I am.”

The Cowboys will host the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.