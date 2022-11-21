Published November 21, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys annihilated the Minnesota Vikings on the road Sunday, 40-3. Just about everything that could go right did for Dallas. That includes running back Tony Pollard once again showing how explosive he can be. This time, he put his route running and excellent hands on display.

Early in the third quarter with the Cowboys already leading 23-3, Pollard ran a wheel route and got behind the linebacker. He brought in Dak Prescott’s pass and ran down the sideline for a 68-yard touchdown catch.

TONY POLLARD 68 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/97HyBPRg4S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2022

With that score, Pollard now has the most touchdowns of any running back of 30+ yards with three, according to ESPN. That is the type of stat normally reserved for Derrick Henry.

Sunday marked the return of Ezekiel Elliott to the lineup. Elliott once again was the slower, bruising type back. He ran for just 42 yards on 15 carries but scored two one-yard touchdowns. His nose for the goal line is still there. But it was Tony Pollard who ended up leading the Cowboys in every category. He finished with six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 80 yards on 15 carries.

Dallas continues to show their insistence to keep Elliott involved in the offense. But the writing is all over the wall that Pollard is not only the best back in Dallas, but one of the best in the NFL.

This was the Cowboys’ most complete game of the season. With the win, they leap-frogged the New York Giants for second place in the NFC East.