The Dallas Cowboys are in danger of missing running back Ezekiel Elliott in Week 8’s game against the Chicago Bears. According to a report by Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott sustained a right knee injury and hurt his thigh in last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, they have one of the best running back insurances in the NFL in the form of Tony Pollard, who has actually been more efficient as a rusher this season than Elliott. If Elliott does indeed miss Week 8 and some more games, expect Pollard to gain the lion’s share of touches in the backfield during rushing plays. Pollard is ready for it.

“Next guy up,” Pollard stated, via Layten Praytor of the Cowboys’ official website. “In this league that’s the only thing that is guaranteed… Injuries. So, it’s expected, and the next guy has to be ready to step in.”

Pollard is coming off a productive performance in the Lions game in which he burned rubber for 83 yards on 12 carries while also adding 26 receiving yards by catching both targets that came his way. He is a dangerous weapon on his own, and should provide the Cowboys confidence that they can still continue having success on the ground even without Elliott.

“I’m always trying to go out there and show what I can do,” added said Pollard. “Prove myself right, prove others wrong, and play team ball.”

On the season, the Cowboys are averaging 121.7 rushing yards per game and are ninth overall with a 47 percent rushing play rate.