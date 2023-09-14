The Buffalo Bills' dramatic overtime loss to the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets in the first Monday Night Football tilt of 2023 left a sour taste in the mouths of Bills country. That appears to go for at least one reporter as well who was caught on a hot microphone at a Wednesday afternoon presser in Buffalo criticizing Stefon Diggs' attitude toward the media.

“He'll look me right in the face and say ‘F you',” the unidentified media member said about Diggs in a video posted to X by Dov Kleiman. “That's how he treats everybody.”

The comment quickly gained traction on social media after rumors swirled all summer that Diggs' relationship with the Bills became rocky following last year's loss playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The incident caught the eye of one notably interested party, Diggs' younger brother Trevon.

Trevon quoted Kleiman's post of the reporter's comment and asserted that the media in Buffalo has turned against his older brother.

“They turn on you so quick,” Trevon wrote. “Gotta get bro somewhere safe.”

Trevon has said in the past that he wants his older brother to make his way out of Buffalo and down south to Dallas where they could be teammates. After the latest drama involving Stefon in Buffalo, it appears the younger Diggs isn't done stumping for a change in locale for his older brother.

Stefon Diggs is one of the highest-paid wideouts in football, so a trade involving him would be difficult to pull off for any interested party. Nevertheless, the Cowboys' wide receiver room could still use an upgrade, especially after news broke of Brandin Cooks' MCL sprain on Thursday morning.