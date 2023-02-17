Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs finds himself in hot water due to unpaid rent, per James Hartley of Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Diggs is said to have not paid over $33,500 in total rent and late fees, thus forcing landlord Rose Marie Yadegar to file a lawsuit last December.

The property Trevon Diggs leased was allegedly left in poor condition by the Cowboys’ defensive back, adding to the amount the landlord is looking to recoup.

“Diggs, who in 2022 made about $1.2 million playing for the Cowboys, according to Sportrac.com, also owes $11,000 for the final two months of his lease during which the landlord couldn’t find another tenant, $45.45 every two weeks for yard maintenance, property damage repairs totaling $3,400, and $531.15 for deep cleaning of carpets that were “soiled beyond normal wear and tear,” according to the lawsuit.”

The lawsuit said that Trevon Diggs leased the place in Frisco for a term of one year with a monthly payment of $5,500. The landlord said that Diggs only paid her once before leaving the property in July 2022 “in lieu of eviction.”

Selected by the Cowboys in the second round (51st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Trevon Diggs inked a four-year deal worth $6.32 million with Dallas during the same year he entered the league. He is set to earn $4.303 million in the 2023 NFL season before hitting free agency in 2024. In the 2022 NFL season, Diggs got $1.184 million in salary with $539,256 also coming from his $2.157 million signing bonus.

In 45 games with the Cowboys so far in his NFL career, Trevon Diggs has collected 17 interceptions and 169 combined tackles.