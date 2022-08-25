Cowboys OT Tyron Smith suffers frightening knee injury that forced him off practice field

The Dallas Cowboys for years have had one of the best offensive lines in football. A large part of that is because of the play of Tyron Smith at left tackle. At practice Wednesday, the Cowboys witnessed something frightening. Smith, while attempting to set a block downfield, went to the ground writing in pain. It was a non-contact injury, which usually is not the best sign.

A video of the injury was posted on Twitter.

Not looking good for Tyron Smith…Hope he’s alright pic.twitter.com/KqccGJNSg4 — Charlie Thomas (@disc_vinyl) August 25, 2022

Anytime you see someone go down like that and immediately grab at their knee, you hold your breath. That’s exactly what the Cowboys staff and fans are probably doing right now.

That would be a massive blow to an already injury-plagued Cowboys team.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup is still recovering from offseason ACL surgery. That prompted the signing of James Washington, who suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. CeeDee Lamb is currently dealing with a foot injury that needed stitches.

The Cowboys lost Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in free agency. So, the wide receiver room is very thin. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are healthy, but the running game could suffer if Smith were to miss any time.

Tyron Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowler, having been named an All-Pro four times.

After practice Wednesday, Cowboys fans were given a bit of hope.

He was spotted leaving the locker room after practice and did not appear to be limping badly. Connor McGovern: “He gave me a nice, reassuring grunt like he usually does. That’s the one thing playing next to him for so long, I can decipher his grunts. I think he’s all right.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 25, 2022

Smith’s teammate, Connor McGovern, spoke with the media regarding the injury, captured by ESPN reporter Todd Archer.

“He gave me a nice, reassuring grunt like he usually does. That’s the one thing playing next to him for so long, I can decipher his grunts. I think he’s all right,” McGovern said.

Smith is likely to get an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.