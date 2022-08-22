‘We grown ass ‘fu***ing men’: Micah Parsons reacts to dirty hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux

The NFL over the last handful of years, has made it unacceptable to block low on a player who is engaged with another player. That is called a chop block. However, it you are one-on-one, it is a cut block and is still allowed. Clearly, Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons is not a fan. He let it be known Sunday evening after New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury.

I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown ass fucking men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that shit man! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 22, 2022

On Sunday, the Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals played their second preseason game against each other. Early in the second quarter, Thibodeaux suffered a knee injury and was forced from the game. Bengals running back Chris Evans clearly dove at the legs of Thibodeaux, who immediately hit the ground in pain.

The Giants top pick in this years draft went under the tent to be checked out. Thankfully, it appears he avoided a serious setback. But that doesn’t change the fact that these types of plays are allowed. There have been too many instances of players getting hurt on these types of plays. You generally see them when an overmatched blocker is trying to buy his quarterback time to throw.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was drafted fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a beast at Oregon and is expected to make a difference on the Giants defense this year. That can only happen if he can stay on the field.