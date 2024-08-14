Mike McCarthy has a lot to deal with before the Dallas Cowboys' season campaign starts. They have to resolve the contracts of CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott first. However, it sounds like the training camp had a lot of risers who displayed a lot of potential. The two headliners? Well, these were rookie standouts, Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe.

The Cowboys are in big trouble if they don't fix these woes involving Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. These two have been the biggest producers for Mike McCarthy's offense. Losing them or just having their production dip would mean trouble for this squad.

While all of these problems keep surfacing, there is always a bright side that fans can look forward to. One of them is the Cowboys' offensive line. Ian Rapoport outlined that the new pickups from the NFL Draft have been balling out during training camp. Both of them could even notch a starting spot, via the NFL Network.

“One thing that seems to be kind of a big deal is the offensive line got retooled a bit. You have Cooper Beebe who is a rookie third-rounder but suddenly had a really good camp and is going to have more reps with the ones at center. It seems to me that he could potentially be the starting center as a rookie. That's probably good news long-term for the Cowboys,” the known league insider said.

Rookies get the spotlight amid Cowboys offseason drama

The other person who is likely going to shine under Mike McCarthy's guidance is Tyler Guyton. Rapoport noted why the injury of last year's left tackle played a big part in giving the rookie a much-needed opportunity.

“With the Chuma Edoga injury, you have Tyler Guyton also getting first-team reps. He's probably going to be the starting left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys. It's a young but very talented offensive line. You do wonder if there's going to be some growing pains but I would say the future is bright there. I would also say that the Cowboys offense is still waiting for CeeDee Lamb to arrive,” he disclosed.

There are a lot of things that will determine the short-term outcomes for the Cowboys. If they fix these systemic issues when it comes to their front office and handing out contracts, this squad could very well have a dominant lineup in the trenches in the next decade. It's still a big if but the fans always have trust that they can pull it off.