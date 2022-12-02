Published December 2, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

It’s getting to the point where if the Dallas Cowboys don’t land Odell Beckham Jr., it’ll be somewhat disappointing given how active their side has been in trying to make it happen.

With Beckham expected to pay a visit to the Cowboys brass on Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy spoke out on hoping that the process can begin on an eventual agreement, via Cowboys reporter for The Athletic Jon Machota:

“Our medical staff has a process. We’ll go through the process. You gotta get all the information. Hopefully an agreement can be worked out. I think it’ll be great to get him in the building.”

The medical situation is really the biggest hurdle for teams in fully committing to Odell Beckham Jr. given his current state of recovering from yet another serious knee injury. The Cowboys in particular reportedly aren’t opposed to going the extra mile and looking into a multi-year deal with the free agent wide receiver.

With the Cowboys standing at 8-3 this late into the NFL season, they have serious aspirations of making a Super Bowl run. Adding a weapon like OBJ who is a proven competitor at that highest level could prove to be invaluable once the playoff lights are shining on America’s Team come postseason.

The Cowboys are far from the league’s most potent offense as is. Handing Dak Prescott another world-class weapon can only bring good things to bolster their offensive attack going forward.