The Dallas Cowboys are looking to retool. After yet another disappointing exit, the team is looking to shake things up and make some changes. They are willing to let some pieces go in order to clear space. One of these pieces that they're willing to let go is wide receiver Michael Gallup.
After a few seasons with the team, the Cowboys are allowing Michael Gallup to seek a trade, per Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News. The problem, though, is that no one likely wants to trade for Gallup, instead expecting them to release the wide receiver.
Gallup is currently in year three of a five-year deal worth $57.5 million. After the departure of Amari Cooper, many hoped that Gallup would step up as the Cowboys' WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb. Lamb made the successful transition to WR1, but Gallup was not able to do that. He hasn't reached over 500 yards in each of his last two seasons.
It's unlikely that Dallas will find a proper trade for Gallup that will give them compensation. Teams know that the Cowboys are more likely to release him, after all. Still, it's definitely worth looking to see if any team is interested in a trade.
The Cowboys are looking to find new weapons for Dak Prescott to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Between the decline of Tony Pollard and the lack of a true WR2, there's room for growth. We'll see if the team can find that replacement properly.