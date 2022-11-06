The Dallas Cowboys were sad to be in hot pursuit of several wide receivers before the NFL trade deadline, but ultimately stood pat. Was Odell Beckham one of the reasons why?

The free agent wideout has been teasing suitors all season and remains vocal on his decision-to-be on social media. OBJ has been linked to his former teams in the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants as well as contenders like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Based on the latest report from NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are throwing their hat in the ring for Odell Beckham Jr.’s services.

Via NFL Network:

“Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is firmly on the Cowboys’ radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he’s ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear. Dallas (6-2) has plenty of weapons, but its pursuit of a receiver who can run shows the team is in the market for more offensive help.” Not only are they looking to add OBJ, but the report also states that the chance of landing the former Pro Bowler played a factor in the Cowboys not pushing hard for a trade deadline deal.