The Dallas Cowboys will head to Levi Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. We've been waiting all day to share our NFL odds series, make a Cowboys-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cowboys destroyed the New England Patriots 38-3 in Week 4. Initially, Dallas built a 10-3 lead after one quarter. But the Cowboys expanded their lead to 28-3 at halftime. Ultimately, they were too much for the Pats to handle.

Dak Prescott went 28 for 34 with 261 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard rushed 11 times for 47 yards while catching three passes for 13 yards. Jake Ferguson had seven receptions for 77 yards. Meanwhile, Michael Gallup had five catches for 60 yards. Ceedee Lamb caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the defense had two sacks and forced three turnovers.

The 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 35-16. Originally, the Niners led 21-10 at halftime. But the Cards inched closer and made it 21-16 after a touchdown. Eventually, the Niners put the game away in the final quarter.

Brock Purdy went 20 for 21 with 283 yards and a touchdown. Amazingly, Christian McCaffrey rushed 20 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns while also catching seven passes for 71 yards and a score. Brandon Aiyuk had six receptions for 148 yards. Ultimately, the defense played decent but only generated one sack.

The series between the Cowboys and 49ers is tied 19-19-1. However, the Niners won the last matchup, a 19-12 Divisional Round victory in last year's NFL playoffs.

Here are the Cowboys-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-49ers Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +3.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: -3,5 (-110)

Over: 45 (-110)

Under: 45 (-110)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers Week 5

Time: 8:20 PM ET/5:20 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The Cowboys have watched their season end two consecutive seasons thanks to the 49ers. Unfortunately, they just have not been able to get past this defense. But they will have another chance in front of the bright lights.

Prescott has passed for 908 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Now, he hopes to redeem himself after passing for 206 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the playoff loss. Pollard has rushed 73 times for 311 yards with two touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 61 yards. Furthermore, he would like to forget the playoff loss where he broke his ankle. Lamb has caught 23 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown. Ultimately, he torched the Niners for 10 catches and 117 yards in the playoff game last season. Michael Gallup has 13 catches for 165 yards this season. Likewise, Ferguson has 17 receptions for 147 yards and a score.

Trevor Diggs is out for the year. Therefore, the Cowboys will need to compensate without him. This defense has 14 sacks through five games. Significantly, Micah Parsons leads the charge with nine solo tackles and four sacks. Osa Odighizuwa has seven solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Dorance Armstrong has five solo tackles and two sacks. Demarcus Lawrence has seven solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Stephon Gilmore has 12 solo tackles and an interception.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently, and Prescott can avoid making mistakes. Then, the defense must stop McCaffrey and cannot allow the Niners to move the chains.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers have scored 30 points in each game this season. Now, they hope to make it five in a row. But their task will be much tougher as the Dallas defense is significantly better than any team they have faced.

Purdy has passed for 1019 yards and five touchdowns. Ultimately, he went 19 for 29 with 214 yards in the playoff win against the Cowboys. McCaffrey has rushed 80 times for 459 yards and six scores while catching 18 passes for 141 yards. Significantly, he struggled in the playoff game, as he rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Aiyuk has been the best receiver for the Niners, catching 17 passes for 329 yards and two scores. However, he only caught two passes for 26 yards in the playoffs. Deebo Samuel is another weapon who has caught 17 passes for 247 yards and a score while rushing 11 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Furthermore, Samuel caught four for 45 yards in the playoff game last season. George Kittle has 14 receptions for 148 yards. Also, he had six receptions for 95 yards in the playoff win last season.

The defense will need to pressure the Cowboys. Significantly, Bosa must do more. Bosa has four solo tackles and one sack. Meanwhile, the Niners must stop the run. Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner will be critical here. Likewise, Talanoa Hufanga will monitor the secondary.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and Purdy avoids mistakes. Next, the defense must generate a pass rush on Prescott.

Final Cowboys-49ers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are contenders in the NFC. Therefore, expect a tough competitive game with a winner emerging late.

Final Cowboys-49ers Prediction & Pick: Dallas Cowboys: +3.5 (-110)