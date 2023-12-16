A heavyweight bout between two high-powered offenses in the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills will seek to light up the scoreboard in what could be the game of the week! Without further ado, let's take a look at our NFL odds series where our Cowboys-Bills prediction and pick will be revealed.

Outside of maybe the San Francisco 49ers, nobody in the sport of professional football is hotter than America's Team! In the blink of an eye, Dallas has taken the football world by storm and have transcended themselves into bonafide contenders among the NFC. Winners of five consecutive games and having not lost since a narrow 28-23 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys are no doubt officially on a roll.

Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills are also gaining a winning attitude with victories in two of their last three games. With their backs up against the wall in the AFC playoff picture, it is certain that every game from here on out is a must-win for Buffalo. With Bills Mafia expected to be at a feverish pitch on Sunday, this is a game that the Bills be ready for.

Here are the Cowboys-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Bills Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +1.5 (-104)

Buffalo Bills: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 50 (-110)

Under: 50 (-110)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Bills Week 15

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Dak for MVP? One could definitely make a case for it. In fact, Dad Prescott may be playing some of his best ball of his ENTIRE career as he brings an extremely potent Cowboys offense into Buffalo in which points will come at a variety.

For obvious purposes, the best chance that Dallas has at covering the spread in this hostile environment of a road game will be thanks to one of the more electrifying offenses in the league. In reality, the Cowboys average 32.4 points per game which makes them the highest-scoring offense in the NFL. To make matters worse for the Bills, the Cowboys' defense is prone to suffocate their prey like an anaconda. This one-two punch has left teams with no answers in recent weeks as Dallas is looking like a team that is hungry for their first Super Bowl in close to three decades.

More specifically, Buffalo better find a way to slow down All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. Not only has Parsons quickly become this generation's most feared defensive player, but his 12.5 sacks on the season could spell trouble for the Bills offensive line. Despite Josh Allen being sacked a minuscule 18 times on the season which could make it difficult for Dallas' dynamic blitzing schemes, consistent pressure needs to be a main priority to disrupt the offensive flow of Buffalo.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Ever since Buffalo decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the Bills have looked like the Super Bowl threats that many expected them to be prior to the start of the season. Nevertheless, Buffalo's early to mid-season struggles have forced them in full-blown desperation mode. If the Bills are going to cool down a scalding-hot Cowboys team, then playing close to perfect may be the only answer to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Outside of the fact that Buffalo will surely benefit from one of the more rowdy fan bases the the National Football League has to offer, QB Josh Allen is arguably the engine that makes this Buffalo Bills team go 'round. Arguably one of the more talented dual-threat quarterbacks in today's game, the 6'5″, 237-pound Allen is a physically imposing player who happens to be a nightmare mismatch for opposing defenses. As a whole, Allen has accounted for 35 total touchdowns and has limited the turnovers which is his biggest knock. All together, he still has thrown at least one interception in nine consecutive games and if the Bills' sloppy ways come back and rear its ugly head, then Buffalo's chances of overcoming a rock-solid Dallas team will be close to none. However, a turnover-free ballgame may single-handedly cover the spread for Buffalo.

If there was one matchup to pay close attention to on Sunday, look no further than a battle of wills between Cowboys shutdown corner Stephon Gillmore and Bills superstar wideout Stefon Diggs. Undoubtedly, these two will be locked in competitive warfare all night long. With Diggs' elite route-running, he will need to get open more often than not especially with the Dallas pass rush expected to be breathing down the neck of Josh Allen.

Final Cowboys-Bills Prediction & Pick

It's these types of games that make the NFL must-see television! Even though they are the home team in this one, is it wise to bet against a red-hot Cowboys team? Probably not. Once again, turnovers will plague Buffalo and they'll be unable to string together enough stops versus this high-octane Dallas offensive assault.

Final Cowboys-Bills Prediction & Pick: Cowboys +1.5 (-104)