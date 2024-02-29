The Arizona Coyotes visit the Eastern Conference as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Coyotes-Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Coyotes enter the game sitting in at 23-30-5 on the year, sitting seventh in the Central Division. They are struggling heavily though, failing to win in each of their last 13 games. They will be hoping to come off a win, as they are starting back-to-back games going into this one. On Thursday night, the Coyotes will be in Toronto to face the Maple Leafs.
Meanwhile, the Senators are 25-29-3 on the year, which is last in the Atlantic Division. they have won three of their last six games, and last time out they faced the Nashville Predators. The Predators struck for two in the first six minutes of the game, but Drake BAtherson would make it a one-goal game with a power play goal at the end of the first period. Still, the Predators would add a goal in both the second and third periods, while the Senators would fail to score again, falling 4-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Coyotes-Senators Odds
Arizona Coyotes: +1.6 (-160)
Moneyline: +146
Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline: -178
Over: 6.5 (-102)
Under: 6.5 (-120)
How to Watch Coyotes vs. Senators
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before
The Coyotes sit 26th in the NHL this year in goals per game with just 2.86 per game. Clayton Keller leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 30 assists in the year, good for 52 total points on the year. He has seven goals and 16 assists on the power play as well. Meanwhile, Lawson Crouse is second on the team in goals. He comes in with 20 goals on the year and 12 assists, good for 32 points. His points total places him fifth on the team.
Sitting second on the team is Matias Maccelli. Maccelli comes in with ten goals and 29 assists on the year, good for 39 points. He has not been solid on the power play though, with just a goal and five assists there. Nick Schmaltz has been good on the power play, with nine of his 16 goals and seven of his 19 assists coming on the power play. This means nearly half of his 35 points are on the power play.
The Coyotes are 16th in the NHL this year on the power play with a 21.7 percent conversion rate. They are also 21st in the NHL with a 78.0 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.
Connor Ingram is expected to be in the net for the first game of the back-to-back games. This means Karel Vejmelka would be in the goal for the Coyotes. He is 6-15-2 on the year with a 3.62 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. He has not been great this month, going 0-4 with a .884 save percentage and a 4.19 goals-against average.
Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Senators are 11th in the NHL this year with 3.30 goals per game on the season. They are led in goals by Brady Tkachuk. He comes in with 26 goals on the year and 24 assists. That gives him 50 total points on the year, which is good for third on the team this year. He has also been good on the power play, with seven goals and five assists this year. Tim Stutzle leads the team in points this year. He comes in with 14 goals on the year, but he has 40 assists giving him 54 total points to lead the team. Further, he has 11 power-play assists.
Sitting second on the team in points and third in goals is Claude Giroux. He comes in with 18 goals and 34 assists on the year, good for 52 total points. He has two goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in goals this year, coming in with 20 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 44 points. Rounding out the top scorers is Vladimir Tarasenko. He comes in with 15 goals and 23 assists, putting him just two points away from 40 on the year.
The Senators are 26th in the NHL on the power play, with a 16.6 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are one of the worst against the penalty kill. They have a 73.7 percent success rate, 31st in the NHL this year.
Anton Forsberg is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 11-9-0 on the year with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Last time out, he struggled. Forsberg allowed four goals on ten shots in one period before being pulled from the game.
Final Coyotes-Senators Prediction & Pick
The Coyotes are struggling heavily. Even though the Senators have not been great, and have struggled on defense, the struggles are bigger for the Coyotes. They have scored four or more goals just once in their 13-game losing streak. Meanwhile, they have given up four or more goals ten times. Even if they can get the win Thursday night, the best play here is to fade them on the second night of a back-to-back.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Coyotes-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (-178)