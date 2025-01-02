ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Creighton has struggled with consistency this year, while Marquette has looked great and is one of the best teams in the Big East. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Marquette prediction and pick.

Creighton is 9-5 after starting the season with notable wins against Notre Dame, Kansas, UNLV, Villanova, and St. John's. Then, they had notable losses against Nebraska, San Diego State, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgetown. Ryan Kalkbrenner is down low, and Steven Ashworth in the backcourt have been great this year. In this game, the Blue Jays can make a massive statement against the Golden Eagles.

Marquette is 12-2 this season, with notable wins against Maryland, Purdue, Georgia, and Wisconsin. However, they lost to Iowa State and Dayton. Kam Jones and David Joplin are Marquette's two best players, and they have carried them this year when they needed a bucket. In this game, they can win against a talented team like Creighton at home.

Here are the Creighton-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Marquette Odds

Creighton: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Marquette: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Marquette

Time: 8:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton has not been as efficient as they normally are. They score 75.4 points per game, have a 46.7% field goal percentage, and shoot 35.1% from three-point range. Four Blue Jays are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Ryan Kalkbrenner leading at 17.2 points per game, and Steven Ashworth is just behind at 17.1 points per game. Then, Ashworth also leads the team in assists at 6.2 per game. The talent is there for the Blue Jays, but they have not fully met expectations on offense. They should be able to score on the Golden Eagles down low with their size, but the Golden Eagles present a tough challenge on defense.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton's defense has been inconsistent this year. They allow 70 points per game, 40.3% from the field, and 31.7% from behind the arc. Kalkbrenner is the key for the team down low, leading in rebounding at 7.8 per game. He also leads the team in blocks at 2.7 per game. Finally, Ashworth and Jamiya Neal are tied for the team lead in steals at 0.8 per game. This defense has the pieces to play well, especially with Kalkbrenner down low, but it has not fully met expectations. Marquette has a great offense, so they should be able to score on the Blue Jays.

Marquette has been solid on offense this season. They score 80.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 46.6%, and have a three-point percentage of 32.5%. Four different Golden Eagles are averaging over double digits, with Kam Jones leading at 20 points per game. Then, Jones also leads the team in assists at 6.6 per game. David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell are also massive keys for this offense. Jones makes this entire team go, and he should be a matchup nightmare for the Blue Jays in Milwaukee.

Marquette's defense has been playing very well this year. They allow 66.1 points per game, 43.6% from the field, and 31.3% from behind the arc. Then, David Joplin has been the best rebounder with 5.4 per game. Next, one player averages over one block per game, with Joplin leading at 1.1 per game. Finally, four different Golden Eagles are averaging at least one steal per game, with Mitchell leading at 2.6 per game. Marquette has the ability to play lockdown defense, especially on the perimeter, and they can show up in this game against the Blue Jays, where they excel in the backcourt.

Final Creighton-Marquette Prediction & Pick

Creighton is disappointed, and this is a bad matchup for them on the road against Marquette. The Golden Eagles have the athletes to bother Creighton, and Kam Jones is the best player in this game. The Golden Eagles do not have any way to match up with Kalkbrenner down low, but it won't matter because they have a lot of depth everywhere else. Marquette wins and covers at home in a big matchup in the Big East.

Final Creighton-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -8.5 (-110)