The Creighton Bluejays know that defending national champion Connecticut and top-10 team Marquette (the 2023 Big East regular season champion) will both be very hard to take down this season. Accordingly, Creighton knows it will need a very high standard of performance to be on the same plane as UConn and Marquette. The Bluejays were nowhere near that standard last week in a horrific performance against Colorado State. The Rams are good, but they shouldn't be good enough to completely blow out the Jays. Yet, that's exactly what happened. Creighton took — and missed — a lot of 3-point shots. The Jays have a low-post hammer named Ryan Kalkbrenner but didn't run their offense through him nearly enough. Creighton's shot selection, not just its poor shooting, played a role in the decisive loss.

Now we are going to find out just how resilient Creighton is. The Jays have been punched in the mouth. How will they respond?

Oklahoma State is not a good team, at least not right now. The Cowboys have struggled in the early weeks of the season, dropping games to Saint Bonaventure and a not-very-good Notre Dame team which is rebuilding in Year 1 under new coach Micah Shrewsberry. On paper, Creighton should drill Oklahoma State, but on paper, Creighton looks a lot better than it has in reality so far this season. Creighton needs to start playing well and maintaining a high level of form. If the Jays struggle against Oklahoma State, they might be in for a long season.

Here are the Creighton-Oklahoma State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Oklahoma State Odds

Creighton Bluejays: -8.5 (-104)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +8.5 (-118)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Creighton vs Oklahoma State

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Creighton Could Cover the Spread

The Jays could not have played a worse offensive game against Colorado State. Their defense was okay, but their offense hit rock bottom with all the missed shots and all the bad shots they took. When a team completely flunks and fails the way Creighton did against Colorado State, one would have to think that its performance will be a lot better — not merely a little better — in subsequent games. Greg McDermott is a solid veteran coach who took Creighton to the Elite Eight last season. That was Creighton's first Elite Eight since 1941. McDermott obviously knows what he is doing. He has performed well in Omaha. Course corrections should emerge in this game, and the Jays should remind everyone why they are expected to finish in the top tier of a loaded Big East Conference this season.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys have not been good, but if you follow them with any degree of regularity, you know that in the rugged Big 12 Conference, they generally do get better as the season progresses under coach Mike Boynton. They scrap, they battle, they make life difficult for their opponents. Even when Oklahoma State isn't supremely talented, that's what it does. The Cowboys are an annoying team to play against; that is meant as a compliment and a reflection of the effort they put out. Creighton just got rattled by a high-effort Colorado State team. OSU's high-effort formula could similarly fluster the Bluejays, who might be a team which roars when everything goes just right but then struggle when punched in the teeth.

Final Creighton-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

The Creighton team seen against Colorado State will get drilled. The Creighton team many pundits think will battle Marquette and UConn for the Big East title should win this game by 20. Let's see if the good Jays show up. Take Creighton minus the points.



