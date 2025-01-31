ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Villanova prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Creighton-Villanova.

The Creighton Bluejays look like the team most people expected to see at the beginning of this college basketball season. It was a very bumpy ride for the Jays in nonconference play. They played horribly in a loss to Nebraska. They were overtaken by Texas A&M down the stretch. They left a lot of wins on the table and simply did not hit their stride. In Big East play, however, the Jays have begun to fly. They have won their last five games, which is impressive enough. This winning binge has included a road win at UConn which really fed the team's confidence.

However, what is more impressive than the win streak itself is how Creighton is ruthlessly going about its business. This team is making a real commitment at the defensive end of the floor. Good teams and coaches make defense a priority, so that on nights when the shots just aren't falling, the team can still do well by limiting the opposition. Creighton has not allowed more than 64 points in three of its last five games. With defense like that, this team can make a deep run in the bracket when the NCAA Tournament rolls around. Creighton is a bonafide contender in the Big East at 8-2 through 10 conference games. This team hopes to maintain its January momentum in early February.

Villanova looked like a team which was figuring things out. Two and a half weeks ago, the Wildcats and coach Kyle Neptune looked like a team on the rise. However, the past few weeks have been absolutely brutal for VU. The Wildcats have lost four of five to tumble to 12-9 overall. That is not going to be enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. If the Wildcats miss the NCAAs, there will be a ton of heat on Neptune, who succeeded the legendary Jay Wright as the leader of this big-time basketball school which expects to be a nationally relevant program on an annual basis. Villanova, having lost four of five, needs to win four out of its next five to feel better about its NCAA Tournament chances. Merely playing .500 basketball in the month of February won't cut it. Villanova will need to make some real upward steps if it wants to play in March Madness and take heat off its embattled head coach.

Here are the Creighton-Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Villanova Odds

Creighton: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Villanova: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs Villanova

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: Fox

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is just in tune with itself. This team has a sense of connectedness and harmony. We often talk about teams being in rhythm on offense, but this Creighton team is in rhythm on defense. Everyone is communicating. Movements are in sync. Guys are doing their jobs but are also working together and making adjustments. Villanova has struggled on offense in its recent slump. Creighton is not a team VU will get healthy against.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

This is a virtual must-win game. It's at home. Villanova will play an excellent game and win.

Final Creighton-Villanova Prediction & Pick

Creighton is the better team, Villanova in a much more urgent situation. Pass.

Final Creighton-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Villanova -1.5