Anthony Edwards went viral for allegedly giving Ayesha Howard her child support for 18 years of their child's life in advance.

A user's post on X went viral:

“Anthony Edwards’s really told the judge he wanna pay the whole 18 years of child support upfront is absolutely insane he hates that girl omfg like the WHOLE 18 years in 1 Payment? He wants that s— to be over with immediately,” the fan wrote.

A few days later another user claimed he gave Howard a little over $1 million for child support.

“Anthony Edwards confidently paid $1,080,000 in child support all at once to cover 18 years' worth of payments. I never knew basketball players make a lot of money like footballers,” the user wrote.

Users on X commented on the rumor trying to guess why Edwards would want to do pay for the child support ahead of time.

“He wants to settle it before he signs that half a billion dollar extension that he’s due for in a couple years lol … they’d be right back in that courtroom readjusting the numbers,” one user predicted.

“Have a baby by me baby, be a millionaire, i'll write da check before da baby comes who da hell cares,” another user wrote quoting 50 Cent's “Baby By Me.”

Another user commented comparing the situation to paying off a mortgage. “Nah never have I ever heard someone want to pay the whole 18 years in 1 payment he treating that s— like he paying off a house,” the fan wrote.

While the interaction online lasted for a few days it was shut down by Howard who welcomed their daughter Aubri' Summers in October 2024. Howard shares a son, Jason, with rapper Lil Baby. Edwards also shares daughter Aislynn with girlfriend Shannon Jackson, Aris with Daja Carlyle. The model denied the social media rumors about the child support with a statement to the Shade Room.

“There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” Howard told the outlet.

Anthony Edwards Goes Viral Over Abortion Statement

This is not the first time that the Timberwolves star has gone viral for something he's said off the court.

Howard wrote in an alleged text message to Edwards informing him of her pregnancy.

“I’m pregnant… wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice,” Howard allegedly wrote. “We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.”

“Ok lol. Get da abortion lol,” Edwards allegedly wrote back.

In another conversation between the two, Howard asked the NBA star if he hated her which he responded, “[Yes]. Because you bringing a child in the world that’s gone be without a father.”

Edwards took some heat for allegedly responding to Howard the way he did and wrote a statement online condoning his choice of words.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards began in his statement. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them,” he continued.