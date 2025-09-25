As the Timberwolves' 2025-26 season approaches, one player who was a virtual non-factor for much of last season suddenly looks poised to shock the NBA with a breakout campaign: Terrence Shannon Jr. The former Illinois All-American endured a difficult rookie year. For 22 games in the heart of the season, he was essentially a healthy scratch, stuck behind a crowded backcourt rotation. His opportunities were limited, his minutes inconsistent, and his role undefined. By the numbers, Shannon averaged just 4.3 points in 10.6 minutes per game across 32 appearances, hardly the production one would expect from a player with his college pedigree.

Yet, what a difference a few months can make. By the end of Minnesota’s season, Shannon began to find his footing. He earned valuable playoff minutes in the Wolves’ deep run, displaying flashes of the athleticism, defensive effort, and scoring punch that made him a first-round pick. Then, this summer, Shannon exploded on the biggest stage of his young professional life: the NBA Summer League.

Over three games in Las Vegas, Shannon averaged 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and a strong 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. His performance was so convincing that he was named to the NBA 2K26 Summer League First Team. For a player who had struggled to carve out a role just months earlier, it was a statement. And now, with the Timberwolves looking to solidify their guard rotation heading into a season with high expectations, Shannon has a clear opportunity to establish himself as the breakout player nobody saw coming.

Why Terrence Shannon Jr. is ready for a bigger role in Minnesota

The Timberwolves’ offseason provided the perfect opening for Shannon to seize. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who served as Minnesota’s first guard off the bench last year, departed for the Atlanta Hawks. Alexander-Walker averaged roughly 25 minutes per game, filling a vital role as a secondary playmaker, defender, and three-point threat. Those minutes now need to be redistributed, and Shannon has positioned himself as the leading candidate to take them.

The Summer League demonstrated just how far Shannon has come. His biggest area of growth was his three-point shooting. At Illinois, he was a streaky perimeter shooter who made defenses respect his jumper but wasn’t a consistent weapon. In his brief rookie season, he hit just 35.5 percent of his threes on limited volume. But in Las Vegas, he confidently drilled nearly 40 percent of his attempts, a mark that, if sustainable, changes his trajectory entirely.

Shooting is only part of the equation, though. Shannon’s playmaking growth may have been the most important takeaway from Summer League. He averaged 5.0 assists per game, including a nine-assist performance in the opener against New Orleans. More than just racking up numbers, Shannon showcased an ability to read defenses, make the extra pass, and operate within the flow of the offense. Playing alongside Rob Dillingham, who averaged 6.5 assists in Summer League himself, Shannon thrived in off-ball situations while still making his teammates better.

Defensively, Shannon already possesses the physical tools to contribute at a high level. At 6-foot-6 with a strong frame, quick feet, and a tenacious mentality, he fits seamlessly into Chris Finch’s system that thrives on versatile defenders. His ability to guard multiple positions makes him especially valuable for Minnesota, which often deploys switching schemes around Rudy Gobert’s rim protection.

The upside of Terrence Shannon Jr. as Minnesota’s next breakout player

The Timberwolves have built their roster around Anthony Edwards’ stardom, but championship-level teams need more than just their leading man. Depth is crucial, and that’s where Shannon could become Minnesota’s X-factor.

Replacing Alexander-Walker’s minutes won’t be easy, but Shannon may bring even more dynamism to the role. His ability to attack off the dribble gives him a dimension Alexander-Walker didn’t consistently provide. He’s at his best when slashing to the basket, using his athleticism to finish through contact or draw fouls. With defenders stretched thin trying to contain Edwards and Gobert, Shannon’s rim pressure could be a weapon against opposing second units.

Then there’s his potential as a two-way contributor. If his three-point shot proves consistent, defenses will have to respect him on the perimeter. Combine that with his ability to slash and his defensive versatility, and you have a player who can impact both ends of the floor. In a Western Conference loaded with perimeter talent, having another wing defender who can also stretch the floor is invaluable.

What makes Shannon’s breakout potential especially intriguing is the trajectory he’s already on. He was counted out for much of his rookie year, but instead of fading, he used the adversity to fuel his growth. His Summer League performance wasn’t just about numbers; it was about confidence, poise, and the understanding that he belongs at this level. Those traits often separate role players from breakout candidates.

Terrence Shannon Jr. could be Minnesota’s best-kept secret

The Timberwolves will enter the 2025-26 season with legitimate championship aspirations. Anthony Edwards continues to ascend, the frontcourt remains one of the league’s most formidable, and the supporting cast has proven it can deliver on the biggest stage. But every team with title hopes needs unexpected contributions, and Terrence Shannon Jr. looks ready to provide exactly that.

After a rookie year where he was an afterthought, Shannon has transformed himself into a player poised to command minutes. His improved shooting, expanded playmaking, and defensive versatility make him more than just a depth piece; they make him a candidate to be Minnesota’s breakout surprise.

The NBA world may not be talking about Shannon yet, but that could change quickly. If his Summer League performance is any indication, the Timberwolves have unearthed a hidden gem ready to shock the league. In a season where every possession will matter for a team chasing contention, Terrence Shannon Jr. could prove to be the unexpected difference-maker that propels Minnesota to even greater heights.