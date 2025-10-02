Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has easily become one of the favorite interviewees of reporters because of his candid personality. His collection of memorable soundbites has grown bigger over the years because of his playful honesty.

But make no mistake, Edwards can be very serious on the hardwood. Once again, he will be tasked with carrying the Timberwolves, who are trying to get over the hump after back-to-back exits in the conference finals.

The 24-year-old Edwards has developed into one of the NBA's most lethal two-way players. He, however, is mindful that he has to be better defensively. He is also aware that he probably won't be rewarded for it.

“I don’t really think I’m going to be able to win Defensive Player of the Year, I got two of the best defenders on my team, so it’s gonna be hard for me to win. I don't want to take it away from those guys,” said Edwards, referring to Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, in a video posted by Timberwolves reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

“But as long as my impact is there every night, I should be okay. As long as I make the All-Defensive Team, that means something. But Defensive Player of the Year might be hard for me. But MVP and championship, that’s the goal.”

Anthony Edwards on winning defensive player of the year, and MVP “I don’t really think I’m going to be able to win Defensive Player of the year, I got two of the best defenders on my team, so it’s gonna be hard for me to win… as long as my impact is there every night I should… pic.twitter.com/EWtb29F4hl — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) October 1, 2025

Article Continues Below

Edwards stressed the importance of accountability when playing defense, adding that he told his coaches to call him out if he's slacking off.

The Timberwolves were the No. 1 defensive unit in the 2023-24 season, allowing only 106.5 points per game. Edwards said they want to reclaim that distinction.

“I know it starts with me, especially my pressure on the ball. I can't guard one game and not guard the next game because we're playing, you know, somebody who's not up to par. I've got to be ready every night, and I'm going to take pride in that,” noted the three-time All-Star.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 27.6 points and led the league in three-pointers made with 320.