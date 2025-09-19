The Minnesota Timberwolves are fresh off a Western Conference Finals appearance for the second straight year, falling 4-1 to the eventual champions in the Oklahoma City Thunder. Posting a 56-26 record while finishing third overall in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves managed to take out formidable squads in the Los Angeles Lakers (4-1) and the Golden State Warriors (4-1). This year, the challenge is greater than ever as they try to repeat the success of the last two seasons while still taking that next step to winning a championship.

The Timberwolves are home to one of the league's most exciting young talents in Anthony Edwards, clearing proving that he can lead his team to sustained success as they try to reach the Finals. Adding a multi-time DPOY in Rudy Gobert has only bolstered their already staunch defense, along with the addition of 3x All-Star Julius Randle. When this team is able to put all their pieces together and find a synchronized rhythm, they boast one of the most versatile lineups in the NBA today.

Still, getting over the hump against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will continue to be a grind, so the Timberwolves and head coach Chris Finch will constantly be looking at creative ways to improve this roster. Let's take a deeper look at some of the positional battles on the team.

Timberwolves' starting rotation

The projected Minnesota Timberwolves depth chart is as follows:

PG: Donte DiVincenzo – Mike Conley / Rob Dillingham

SG: Anthony Edwards – Jaylen Clark

SF: Jaden McDaniels – Johnny Juzang / Terrance Shannon Jr.

PF: Julius Randle

C: Rudy Gobert – Naz Reid

Key Notes: We all know Anthony Edwards won't be at-risk to lose his job. Not only is he the face of the Timberwolves franchise, but he's already the face of Adidas basketball and the next face of the NBA. While Jaylen Clark is still a work in progress, he should see some valuable minutes throughout the Regular Season if the Timberwolves begin blowing teams out.

Julius Randle's position is also out of the question thanks to his increased workload since joining the roster. The Timberwolves are keen on getting Randle the ball and building his confidence early in games, so expect him to be a driving force of this team's success once again. Jaden McDaniels will also be safe in his roster spot, barring any massive scoring revelation from Johnny Juzang. Still, as McDaniels continues to improve his three-point percentage (33.0%), Juzang could offer a spark off the bench with his spot-up shooting from three (37.6%). Still, McDaniels is the much safer and more athletic option on both ends of the floor.

Article Continues Below

Rudy Gobert could see some positional pressure from the former Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, or Rudy Gobert can also put together another Defensive Player of the Year effort as he's done four times in the past. Futhermore, Naz Reid's function off the bench is far more than just a backup as he's often sharing the floor with Randle and Gobert, respectively, while swapping positions at the four and five. I estimate that the Timberwolves will continue using him this way as their ultimate depth player off the bench.

Potential point guard battle?

That brings us to the point guard position featuring Donte DiVincenzo, Mike Conley, and Rob Dillingham. Mike Conley was the notable starter at the position throughout last season, but DiVincenzo's production during the playoffs is likely to have earned him this starting spot. Rob Dillingham will also be a name to watch given his recent performances in Summer League, but it'll be tough to overtake the veteran presence of Conley and the defensive efforts of DiVincenzo. All in all, it seems as though the Timberwolves will try this lineup to start, eventually moving pieces around to match the flow of the season.

Donte DiVincenzo is still contributing 11.7 PPG to Conley's 8.2 PPG and while Conley is the slightly better passer in flowing this offense, DiVincenzo adds speed and rebounding at the same time. It shouldn't be a massive adjustment for him to start handling point guard duties and Mike Conley has been a reliable veteran off the bench at points of his career. Of course, Dillingham will continue to push these two and the starting position, but we should only see improvements from DiVincenzo as he's already comfortable with this set of starts.

Barring any developments in the coming weeks, the Minnesota Timberwolves' lineup should be fairly set in stone if everyone is able to remain healthy. They had a promising Summer League campaign as a team and they're most excited for another challenge and opportunity to reach the NBA Finals.