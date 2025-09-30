During the offseason, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been putting in the work. Now, with the season approaching, Edwards led in on how he views greatness during Media Day on Monday.

As only he could, Edwards gave off on what can easily be characterized as an oxymoron when he used the phrase “boring greatness”.

“Greatness is boring… there was a lot of boring days in the gym just working on one dribble pull ups, but I think it benefits me.”

If anything, Edwards was saying getting better on a consistent and repetitive basis is just that. It is consistent and repetitive, not necessarily revolutionary or all around exciting. In other words, Edwards knows what it takes to get better.

This year, the Timberwolves are looking to build off their 49-33 season, which culminated in a Western Conference Finals lost to the eventual champion OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, Edwards finished the year averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

He is entering his sixth NBA season with the Timberwolves. At the same time, Edwards is facilitating over a young solid core. A core that includes Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Clark, Joan Beringer, Rob Dillingham, Terrance Shannon Jr., and Leonard Miller.

How is greatness truly measured?

In life, greatness typically is judged based of achievement. Sucuss and accolades are the fruits of the labor of those who work hard and don't skip a beat. In the NBA, greatness is often defined by how many championships a player has won.

That is frequently the basis for the endless GOAT debates featuring names such as Jordan or LeBron. Or it could also be predicated on individual stats or attributes.

In the case of Edwards, he has the numbers, but not the ultimate prize. That could certainly change if he continues to do what he does and if others around him could play at this level.

In all, the definitive essence of greatness is and always will be purely subjective.