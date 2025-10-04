The Philadelphia Eagles' offense is in shambles this season. While they haven't dropped a single game this season, both fans and players are dissatisfied with how Philly's offense has looked this season. AJ Brown recently took to X to vent his frustration over his usage in the offense.

Turns out, Brown is not the only one who's frustrated with the offense's flow this season. Fellow Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is also disgruntled with his usage, according to Dianna Russini's sources. Suddenly, Smith's statement about Brown, where he said that his Eagles teammate was justified in his dissatisfaction, makes a little more sense.

In addition, one of Russini's sources revealed the true reason why both Eagles wideouts are frustrated with the offense right now.

“Still, as one league source put it: ‘Right now, for the Eagles, it’s run, run, run, (Jalen) Hurts off-schedule pass, tush push,'” Russini wrote for The Athletic. “‘For their receivers, that means when they get to the red zone, they aren’t getting the ball — and they know it. Hence the frustrations.'”

Philadelphia's identity on offense has always been its elite running attack. Blessed with one of the best offensive lines in the league, the Eagles have almost always favored the run over the pass. The arrival of Saquon Barkley last season cemented their status as the premier rushing offense in the league. Despite that identity, the Eagles found ways to get Brown and Smith involved in the attack. Brown still finished 2024 with more than 1,000 yards in the air, while Smith was not too far behind with 833 yards.

This has not been the case this season for both wide receivers. With offensive coordinator Kellen Moore taking the New Orleans Saints job, Kevin Patullo took over as the Eagles' OC. Patullo's system seemed to deemphasize Brown and Smith's role, focusing more on their rushing attack. Brown is averaging just 35.7 yards per game, a number propped up by his 109-yard performance in Week 3. Smith hasn't fared any better, averaging 39.5 yards (albeit with a more consistent week-to-week performance). Both receivers just have one touchdown to their name.

The Eagles will try to find a solution to their wide receiver woes against the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Breaking out against one of the best secondaries in the league is a tough ask, but maybe Philly's offense can step up to the plate.