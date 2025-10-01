Anthony Edwards’ meteoric rise through the NBA ranks has been nothing short of spectacular. In just five years, he has gone from an explosive young scorer with raw potential to the unquestioned face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a player whose name is already being etched alongside Kevin Garnett in the annals of franchise history. Edwards, fresh off another All-Star campaign in 2024-25, elevated his game on the biggest stage, carrying the Timberwolves to their second straight Western Conference Finals.

While the Wolves once again fell short of their ultimate goal, the NBA Finals, Edwards stood tall, eliminating legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry along the way before finally succumbing to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

As he prepares for his sixth NBA season, three bold predictions loom large for Edwards and his team. If even one comes true, the Timberwolves’ fortunes could change dramatically. If all three come true, the Ant-Man might not just be an All-Star; he could be the face of the league itself.

Anthony Edwards will lead the NBA in scoring for the first time

For five seasons, Anthony Edwards has steadily climbed the ladder as one of the league’s premier scorers. His rookie season saw him average 19.3 points per game, a clear sign of things to come. Since then, he has only improved, hitting 21.3 in Year 2, 24.6 in Year 3, and 25.9 in Year 4, before posting his most prolific season yet at 27.6 points per game in 2024-25.

He has become a near-unstoppable force, blending a powerful first step, an improved three-point stroke (39.5% last season), and a knack for getting to the line with greater efficiency. With his athleticism and growing offensive arsenal, Edwards has vaulted into the upper echelon of NBA scorers, standing shoulder to shoulder with Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jayson Tatum.

Anthony Edwards said his way of staying motivated against lower-tier teams this season is by aiming to set new career-high scoring marks in those games 😅 (Via @JaceFrederick ) pic.twitter.com/4mlHb0afI3 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 29, 2025

The bold prediction for 2025-26? Edwards leads the entire league in scoring. Minnesota will need him to take on that burden more than ever. Julius Randle has seen his role fluctuate, Rudy Gobert is not a scoring option outside of lobs and putbacks, and while Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley provide valuable support, neither can alleviate the offensive workload placed on Edwards’ shoulders. At just 24 years old, Edwards has both the endurance and the skill set to take on that challenge.

Consider the context: the Timberwolves have now made the Western Conference Finals two years in a row but have been sent packing by deeper, more versatile rosters. The lesson for Minnesota has been clear: if Edwards doesn’t dominate offensively, their ceiling is capped. With that urgency in mind, Edwards could well elevate his game again, averaging upward of 30 points per game.

Edwards will make his first MVP push

When Edwards signed his five-year, $244 million rookie max extension in 2023, the Timberwolves didn’t just lock in a star; they invested in a player capable of defining an era. After back-to-back trips to the Conference Finals, his reputation has soared. He’s no longer just a highlight-reel dunker or a rising star; he’s already the player Minnesota entrusts with its postseason hopes. And that’s where the next bold prediction comes in: Edwards will finish in the top three of MVP voting for the first time in his career.

Most playoff wins before turning 24 (min. 25 playoff ppg): 26 — LeBron James

24 — Kevin Durant

21 — Anthony Edwards The only players above 15 wins pic.twitter.com/pPqlNOw48t — Timberwolves Muse (@Wolvesmuse) September 30, 2025

The MVP conversation also favors young superstars on the verge of superstardom. Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have shown how quickly a dynamic guard can enter MVP contention once they start winning at a high level. Edwards has already proven he can drag Minnesota deep into the postseason. Now, if he pairs that with a regular season where he sets the tone nightly, his case strengthens significantly.

Edwards’ charisma and flair for the dramatic also matter. MVP races are partly about the story, and Edwards has one of the most compelling stories in the league: a franchise savior carrying the Wolves to uncharted territory while simultaneously being the guy who knocked out LeBron and Curry in the same postseason. Should he replicate that heroism across 82 games, the voters will notice.

Edwards will force Minnesota to redefine its future

The final bold prediction is less about stats and more about implications. Edwards’ rise will force the Timberwolves’ front office to make hard decisions, reshaping the roster around him in a way that finally commits fully to his timeline. For years, Minnesota has tried to balance the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and their supporting cast with Edwards’ ascent. The result has been competitive but flawed. Losing two straight Western Conference Finals underscores the reality: they’re good, but not quite good enough.

Anthony Edwards got some valuable advice from Michael Jordan this summer 😅 “I think the best tip that he gave me is that most people lean on people in the post with their a**, and he does it with the top part of his back. So I think I learned that from him.” (h/t… pic.twitter.com/pYwyCKYACj — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 30, 2025

Edwards himself doesn’t appear ready to push for a trade, despite speculation from voices like Kendrick Perkins suggesting he could walk if the Wolves don’t reach the Finals. But stars in today’s NBA always have leverage, and Edwards will wield it more confidently than ever in 2025-26. He doesn’t need to say a word; his performance will be enough. If he delivers an MVP-caliber season and still comes up short because the roster isn’t good enough, the pressure on Minnesota’s ownership and front office will skyrocket.

In that sense, Edwards’ boldest prediction is not a statistical one but a cultural one: he will change the way Minnesota does business. Just as Kevin Garnett once forced the Wolves to think big before his eventual departure, Edwards will push them to either find him the right co-star or risk seeing him consider his options. The clock has already started ticking, and Minnesota knows it.

Can Anthony Edwards lead the Timberwolves to NBA Finals glory?

Anthony Edwards is on the cusp of something historic. Entering the 2025-26 season, his trajectory suggests more than just All-Star appearances or highlight reels; it suggests dominance. A scoring title, a legitimate MVP push, and a reshaped franchise future are bold predictions, but none of them feel unrealistic given Edwards’ relentless growth. Minnesota has seen great players before, but Edwards feels different. He’s not just the Timberwolves’ present; he is their only path to a championship future.

If the Wolves can rise with him, this could be the most transformative season in franchise history. If not, Edwards’ star might shine too brightly for Minnesota to contain. Either way, the 2025-26 season will belong to the Ant-Man.