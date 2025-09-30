Anthony Edwards opened Minnesota Timberwolves Media Day with a story about the influence of Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as he prepares for his sixth NBA season.

The 23-year-old guard said Monday that the Chicago Bulls legend offered him a lesson about post play.

“I think the best tip that he gave me is, most people lean on people in the post with their a**, and he do it with the top part of his back,” Edwards said. “So I think I learned that from him.”

Edwards, coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign, has quickly established himself as one of the NBA’s top young stars. Last season, he averaged career-highs with 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc. He played in 79 games and led the league in three-pointers made with 320, outpacing Malik Beasley and Stephen Curry. Edwards attempted 10.3 shots from deep per game and converted 4.1 on average.

His production carried Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals for a second straight year. However, the Timberwolves fell short again, losing in five games to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Edwards contributed 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game during the postseason while shooting 45.3% overall and 35.4% from three-point range across 15 contests.

Anthony Edwards clarifies limited Michael Jordan ties as Timberwolves’ expectations rise

Article Continues Below

Although Jordan has provided insights, Edwards said their connection is still developing.

“Nah, we don’t really have no relationship like y’all think we got one right now,” Edwards said. “It’ll come in years to come, but right now it’s through somebody.”

The Timberwolves are counting on Edwards’ continued rise as they chase their first NBA Finals appearance. His ability to score at all three levels, create for teammates and defend has put him in early MVP discussions for the upcoming season.

Minnesota begins its 2025-26 campaign on Oct. 22 with a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Two days later, they face Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the retooled Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, a rematch of last year’s opening-round series. That contest will be featured on Prime Video’s national broadcast schedule.

With Edwards entering his prime and receiving guidance from a figure like Jordan, expectations in Minnesota continue to rise. The Timberwolves will rely heavily on his leadership and production to maintain their place among the Western Conference contenders.