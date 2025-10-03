Now 24, Anthony Edwards only earned his first All-Star appearance in his third full season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, in his head, he's been a star his entire life.

Edwards does not back down from any challenge, is not scared to trash-talk players he only recently looked up to, and has gone strength-to-strength since joining the Timberwolves as the No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft. He recently revealed further evidence of the sheer confidence he has in himself, revealing a conversation he had with a best friend back in high school.

“It's just fun, man. Because I remember being in high school—being a freshman—and my partner (he’s going to see this), his name’s Quay. I call him Quay. I used to tell him when we were in class, like: “Bro, I’m telling you, I’m going to be putting belt to a** on these dudes when I get in the league,” he said when asked about his postseason meetings with the likes of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James, via HoopsHype.

However, despite his friend airing his disbelief, Edwards stood firm.

“I know he’s going to see this and be like, ‘Man, I remember he used to tell me that.' We used to watch games together, I’d go to his house, chill, and I’d be like: ‘Bro, give me four or five years, I’m going to be popping boys,'” he revealed.

And while he may have simply been an ambitious high-school star back then, Edwards has effectively talked the talk. After eliminating Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns in the first round back in 2024, ANT led Minnesota to playoff series wins over both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors back-to-back this season.

Through it all, he has not only established himself as his team’s talisman, but has also proven his ability to come up clutch when it matters the most.