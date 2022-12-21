By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

In yet another win for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, the school beat out Auburn to land 5-star LB Qua Russaw on Wednesday, per Hank South of 247Sports.

BREAKING: Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw commits to #Alabama over Auburn and a long list of others. Another major win for Nick Saban and staff https://t.co/cV2MrGF5K7pic.twitter.com/lvEgFzcaSA — Hank South (@HankSouth247) December 21, 2022

The Montgomery Carver product is rated as the No. 3 edge rusher and the No. 22 overall player in the country, according to 247Sport’s industry-generated Composite Rankings. Russaw chose Alabama over a long list of schools, including Auburn, Georgia, Alabama State, Florida and Ohio State.

Russaw will remain in his home state of Alabama, and the 6-foot-3, 230lb edge rusher jumped at the opportunity to play in Tuscaloosa.

“Basically I think they have a great program,” Russaw said on Wednesday, per 247Sports. “They also got a lot of seniors that’ll be gone next year so it’s an opportunity to come in and work. I’m an early enrollee. I’m going there early. I can learn the plays and work and potentially play on the field next year.”

Along with Saban, area recruiter Charles Kelly, outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler and defensive coordinator Pete Golding all played a role in landing the five-star prospect and keep him in his home state.

When asked why the Crimson Tide was a serious contender for Russaw, he didn’t mince his words: “Coach Saban. Them developing players and getting them into the league.”

Russaw joins a loaded defensive class that currently features other five-star recruits including safety Caleb Downs and fellow edge rusher Keon Keeley.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are currently preparing for the Sugar Bowl against the Kansas City Wildcats in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.