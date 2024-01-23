Cris Cyborg drops major bombshell on the future of her MMA career after Larissa Pacheco called her out to a Champ vs. Champ fight.

Cris Cyborg, the reigning Bellator Featherweight Champion and MMA legend, has sent shockwaves through the combat sports world with a bombshell announcement. In a post on X formerly known as Twitter, Cyborg revealed that she will only have one more fight left in her illustrious career before hanging up the gloves for good. This news, coupled with her direct response to Larissa Pacheco's callout and the ongoing saga surrounding Kayla Harrison, has ignited a firestorm of speculation and excitement among fans and media alike.

I have told my team I only plan on having 1 more MMA fight before retirement and that if the @PFLMMA is unable to promote the @KaylaH fight that I would like them to book you for that match. …and I believe everyone wants to see me KO Kayla.@PeteMurrayPFL — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) January 23, 2024

For over 15 years, Cyborg has been a dominant force in MMA, holding titles in multiple weight classes and establishing herself as one of the most feared fighters in the world. Her ferocious striking, ironclad takedown defense, and relentless pressure have left a trail of fallen opponents in her wake. Now, at the age of 39, Cyborg has decided to close the curtain on her legendary chapter.

While Cyborg's retirement announcement is undoubtedly the main headline, her choice of words regarding her final opponent has added an extra layer of intrigue. “I have told my team I only plan on having 1 more MMA fight before retirement and that if the PFL is unable to promote the Kayla Harrison fight that I would like them to book you for that match…and I believe everyone wants to see me KO Kayla.

This statement throws down the gauntlet to both Harrison and Pacheco. Harrison, the undefeated two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and current PFL free agent, has been locked in a war of words with Cyborg for years, both expressing a desire to clash inside the cage. Pacheco, on the other hand, earned her shot at the Bellator title with a dominant run through the 2023 PFL Featherweight tournament and has openly challenged Cyborg ever since.

Cyborg's final fight promises to be a spectacle, regardless of who she faces. For Harrison, it's a chance to prove her dominance in the MMA world and silence her doubters. For Pacheco, it's a golden opportunity to dethrone a legend and etch her name in history. And for Cyborg, it's a chance to leave the sport on her own terms, adding one last chapter to her already-legendary story.

While Cyborg's competitive career may be coming to an end, her impact on MMA will undoubtedly continue to be felt for years to come. She has paved the way for a new generation of female fighters, proving that women can be just as fierce and skilled as their male counterparts. Her dedication to athleticism, sportsmanship, and activism has made her a role model for athletes around the world.

As Cyborg prepares for her final dance, one thing is clear, her legacy is already secure. She is a champion, a pioneer, and a true legend of the sport. And when she finally steps away from the cage, it will be with the respect and admiration of the entire MMA community.