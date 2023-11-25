Larissa Pacheco became the first-ever two division PFL Champion this past Friday night and now is on the verge of a super-fight with Cris Cyborg

Larissa Pacheco solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with in the MMA world by securing her second PFL championship, this time in the women's 145-pound division. In a highly anticipated showdown, Pacheco faced off against Marina Mokhnatkina in the PFL World Championship 2023, where she emerged victorious with a dominant unanimous decision, maintaining her win streak in the promotion.

Pacheco's remarkable achievement in becoming the first two-division champion in the PFL has garnered widespread acclaim from fans and pundits alike. Her impressive performance against Mokhnatkina showcased her exceptional skill set and unwavering determination, further solidifying her position as a standout talent in the sport.

Following Pacheco's historic win, Donn Davis, the co-founder and chairman of the PFL, took to press conference to hint at a potential future matchup for Pacheco. Davis suggested that Pacheco would get the opportunity to face Cris Cyborg before Kayla Harrison, emphasizing the necessity of a champion versus champion bout. This tweet has sparked speculation about the potential for an electrifying showdown between Pacheco and Cyborg, two formidable figures in women's MMA.

Donn Davis says Larissa Pacheco will get the Cris Cyborg fight before Kayla Harrison because you “have to do” champion vs. champion next. pic.twitter.com/pinpH0TubA — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 25, 2023

However, amidst the excitement surrounding Pacheco's victory and the prospect of a high-profile matchup with Cyborg, questions have arisen regarding Cyborg's involvement with the PFL. Despite the anticipation for a potential clash between Pacheco and Cyborg, reports indicate that Cyborg was not invited to the PFL Championship and has not received any information about future plans since the sale of Bellator MMA to the PFL. This lack of communication has left the MMA community curious about the potential for a Pacheco-Cyborg showdown and the broader implications for the women's MMA landscape.

Lots of plans being made and announced. I have not had any contact with anyone from the @PFLMMA since news of the @srjsports purchase.@DonnDavisPFL @PeteMurrayPFL One thing I will control is how my career finishes. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 25, 2023

🙏🏽 @pflmma had two women call me out last night but for some reason I was one of the only @BellatorMMA champions not contacted to attend 🤷🏽‍♀️ the event? — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 25, 2023

As Pacheco basks in the glory of her historic accomplishment, the MMA world eagerly awaits further developments regarding her future matchups and the potential realization of a champion versus champion bout with Cyborg. The PFL's continued efforts to showcase top-tier talent and create compelling matchups have undoubtedly piqued the interest of fans and industry insiders, setting the stage for an intriguing chapter in women's MMA.