PFL Super Fights: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira continues on the main card with a matchup in the women’s featherweight division between two champions as Bellator Champion Cris Cyborg takes on PFL Champion Larissa Pacheco. Cyborg will be making her return to MMA after over a year away from the sport meanwhile, Pacheco also has been on the sideline since winning her second consecutive PFL Championship back in November 2023. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Cyborg-Pacheco prediction and pick.

Cris Cyborg (27-2) has been on the sidelines since she last defended her Bellator championship against Cat Zingano back in October 2023. During her time away from MMA, Cyborg has gone 2-0 with two knockouts in boxing. Now, Cyborg will be looking to make up for lost time when she takes on Larissa Pacheco to see who the best women fighter in PFL truly is.

Larissa Pacheco (23-4) is coming off her second PFL Championship win in a row when she defeated Marina Mokhnatkina back in November 2023. She has now won 10 in a row and will be looking to extend her winning streak to 11 in a row with the biggest win of her career when she takes on Cris Cyborg this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Here are the PFL Super Fights Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Cris Cyborg-Larissa Pacheco Odds

Cris Cyborg: +120

Larissa Pacheco: -142

Over 3.5 Rounds: +120

Under 3.5 Rounds: -154

Why Cris Cyborg Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Cat Zingano – KO/TKO

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 22 (21 KO/TKO /1 SUB)

Cris Cyborg will be looking to solidify her legacy as the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time when she faces Larissa Pacheco at PFL Super Fights this weekend. The Brazilian legend brings an unparalleled combination of experience, power, and technical prowess to the cage. With a record of 27-2 and championships across multiple major promotions, Cyborg’s pedigree is unmatched. Her aggressive striking style, coupled with her improved grappling skills, makes her a threat in every aspect of the fight. Cyborg’s ability to maintain a high pace and finish fights, even in the later rounds, will be crucial against the younger Pacheco.

While Pacheco is a formidable opponent with a 23-4 record and impressive power of her own, Cyborg’s experience in high-stakes battles gives her a significant edge. Cyborg has consistently performed at the highest level for over a decade, facing and defeating some of the best fighters in the sport. Her ability to adapt her game plan mid-fight and her exceptional fight IQ will likely prove too much for Pacheco to handle. Additionally, Cyborg’s motivation to prove she’s still the best in the world at 39 years old will drive her to deliver a memorable performance. Expect Cyborg to utilize her superior striking technique and octagon control to secure a decisive victory, potentially via TKO in the later rounds.

Why Larissa Pacheco Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Marina Mokhnatkina – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 19 (11 KO/TKO /8 SUB)

Larissa Pacheco is poised to dethrone the legendary Cris Cyborg this weekend at PFL Super Fights, showcasing her evolution as a fighter and her hunger for greatness. The 30-year-old Brazilian has been on a remarkable 10-fight winning streak, demonstrating significant improvements in her striking and overall game. Pacheco’s power is undeniable, with 11 of her 23 wins coming by knockout, and her ability to finish fights quickly is evident from her four sub-minute finishes. Her recent victory over Marina Mokhnatkina proved she can perform at the highest level, adapting her strategy and maintaining control over five grueling rounds.

While Cyborg’s legacy is unquestionable, Pacheco’s youth, momentum, and physical advantages could prove decisive in this matchup. At 39, Cyborg may struggle with Pacheco’s relentless pace and power, especially if the fight goes into the later rounds. Pacheco’s slight reach advantage and experience competing at higher weight classes give her the tools to neutralize Cyborg’s aggressive style. Moreover, Pacheco’s hunger to prove herself as the best in the world will drive her to push the pace and look for openings to land her devastating strikes. With her improved takedown defense and grappling skills, Pacheco is well-equipped to keep the fight standing where she can utilize her striking prowess to secure a historic victory over one of the greatest female fighters of all time.

Final Cris Cyborg-Larissa Pacheco Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated clash between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco, expect an explosive start as both fighters look to establish dominance early. Cyborg’s experience and technical striking will be tested against Pacheco’s raw power and improved skillset. While Pacheco has the momentum of her recent victories, Cyborg’s championship pedigree and ability to perform under pressure may prove decisive. The fight is likely to be a back-and-forth affair, with both women having moments of success. However, Cyborg’s superior fight IQ and ability to adapt mid-fight could be the difference-maker. Cris Cyborg gets the TKO in the fourth round after weathering Pacheco’s early storm and capitalizing on her opponent’s fatigue.

Final Cris Cyborg-Larissa Pacheco Prediction & Pick: Cris Cyborg (+120)