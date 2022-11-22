Published November 22, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways on Tuesday following the controversial interview from the star striker with Piers Morgan, during which he blasted the club with claims of betrayal. After officially moving on in what was labeled a mutual decision, Ronaldo broke his silence on the divorce from Manchester United. Via Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo confirmed the reports that he’d be leaving Old Trafford, effective immediately.

“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best”.

Ronaldo kept it short with his comments, showing love for the Manchester United fans as he has throughout the whole saga and wishing his former club well going forward.

While he’ll be focusing on the World Cup with Portugal, talks over Ronaldo’s future are almost certainly ongoing behind the scenes, as potential suitors will hope to lure him to their club. Now that he’s no longer contracted to Manchester United, finding a new club should be an easier task for agent Jorge Mendes, whose phone will surely be ringing off the hook in the coming days.

Reports indicate that due to the early termination of Ronaldo’s contract, which was terminated more than six months early, Manchester United will not owe him a penny. Chris Wheeler indicates Ronaldo doesn’t stand to receive any money from Manchester United as a result of their split.

It appears the bombshell interview Cristiano Ronaldo had with Piers Morgan was the straw that broke the camel’s back, though it doesn’t seem as if the 37-year-old superstar is too upset over how things played out at the end of his Man U tenure.