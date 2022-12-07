By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the reports claiming that he has agreed to play for Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr after being offered a massive contract.

Ronaldo has been making headlines as of late after it has been revealed that the Saudi side is making a push to sign him, reportedly offering the disgraced ex-Manchester United striker £300 million for three years (or nearly $364 million). In the latest rumors, though, he allegedly agreed to a two-year deal worth £172 million (almost $209 million).

However, the 37-year-old himself confirmed that no deal has been made. Al-Nassr did make the offer to Ronaldo, but the star striker has yet to make his official decision. Based on earlier reports, Ronaldo would play for the club come January 2023 if he agrees to their offer.

“No, that’s not true — not true,” Ronaldo told Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano after Portugal’s World Cup win against Switzerland when asked about the reported deal.

It is unknown what Cristiano Ronaldo will do, though it is definitely difficult to say no to the kind of money that Al-Nassr is said to be offering. He has been previously linked with his former club Sporting Lisbon after Manchester United released him.

Ronaldo has been open about his desire to play Champions League football, which was a huge reason why he wanted to leave Manchester United during the past offseason. Of course the Red Devils didn’t give in to his demands and only released him following his controversial and scathing interview with Piers Morgan.

If he joins the Saudi club, however, Ronaldo is basically giving up on playing in the Champions League. With that, his decision will certainly be interesting and a lot of people will be keeping an eye on it.