Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

It doesn’t matter where Cristiano Ronaldo goes these days, drama always follows him and now, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wants him deported.

The Al-Nassr star had a tough night earlier this week as the side lost crucial points in the title race, suffering a defeat to rivals Al-Hilal, the same club trying to lure in Lionel Messi with a boatload of money. Cristiano was reportedly dealing with a groin issue and proceeded to grab at his crotch before going down the tunnel, coincidentally in front of a bunch of Messi fans. Now, people in the country want him out.

Al-Nassr is trying to play down the gesture and continues to make it clear Ronaldo was simply just attending to the ailment. A Saudi lawyer by the name of Nouf bin Ahmed was one who voiced for the Portuguese superstar to be reprimanded for his actions as he wrote on social media. Via the Mirror UK:

“It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entail arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner,” he also signaled his intent to file a complaint to the Saudi Prosecutor’s Office for his “crime of public indecency”.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly part of the reason former boss Rudi Garcia just got sacked recently as well, therefore he remains in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Despite making loads and loads of cash, the 37-year-old isn’t competing for major trophies anymore and at this rate, might not even win a title with Al-Nassr. Deportation seems unlikely, but it’s clear many people across the Kingdom are livid with the striker. He has 11 goals in as many appearances with the Saudi outfit.