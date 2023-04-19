My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s stint with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League got off to a hot start, but things have quickly begun to go downhill for the Portuguese striker. Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in 11 competitions for Al Nassr, but his latest antics have added to what is already a bad situation for one of the top Saudi Arabian clubs.

Everything seemed to be going great for Al-Nassr, but their manager, Rudi Garcia, was fired last week after reports of a poor relationship with Ronaldo began to surface. Things didn’t go great without Garcia on Tuesday, as Al-Nassr lost to their rivals Al-Hilal in a 2-0 defeat, which will dent their hopes of winning the league this season. Even worse, Ronaldo picked up a yellow card in the match for a dangerous challenge, and he was likely lucky to have avoided being given a red card for the play.

“Cristiano Ronaldo avoided a potential red card after pulling down an opponent by the neck during Al Nassr’s 2-0 defeat to rivals Al-Hilal on Tuesday. With his side down 1-0 on 56 minutes, Ronaldo was chasing a high ball when he jumped and landed on the back of an opposing player before putting his arm around his neck and dragging him to the floor. However, the Portugal international was shown only a yellow card by former Premier League referee Michael Oliver.” – ESPN

Things clearly aren’t going great in Saudi Arabia for both the player and club right now, and it will be interesting to see whether things turn around in the near future. Ronaldo’s long-term future with Al-Nassr has been in question ever since he joined them, so it will be worth keeping an eye on his status, as he could look to be on the move again over the summer.